Electrophysiology Market is poised to reach US$ 22.67 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 11.6% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electrophysiology Market is predicted to be worth US$ 7.57 billion in 2023, and rise to US$ 22.67 billion by 2033. Initially, the global market was expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2018 to 2022.



The electrophysiology sector is expanding as chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders become more common. Those with diabetes and high blood pressure are more likely to experience atrial fibrillation.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12402

Also, the aging effect and the rising elderly population, which is more prone to cardiac arrhythmia illnesses, drive market expansion. Growing demand for devices for cardiac rhythm management for continuous monitoring, and increasing use of these devices in non-hospital settings thrive the electrophysiology adoption.

The legacy of electrophysiology devices, therapies, and procedures is being shaped by the next-generation technologies of enhanced cardiac mapping and telerobotics, remote and real-time monitoring.

Thus, in light of the aforementioned facts, it is anticipated that the electrophysiology business is likely to expand over the next few years. Unfortunately, the market for electrophysiology is being severely constrained by issues like a shortage of qualified electrophysiologists and adverse healthcare reforms.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the United States is expected to lead the electrophysiology market, with a size of US$ 10.56 billion and a CAGR of 12%.

The electrophysiology market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 6.80 billion in 2022.

Market shows amazing opportunities due to the rising need for cardiac diagnostics, and expects an absolute opportunity of US$ 896.8 million during the forecast period.

The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 15.9% % by 2033.

By 2033, Germany is likely to expand in the electrophysiology market, with a size of US$ 2.33 billion.

By 2033, the electrophysiology sector is likely to increase in Canada, with a size of US$ 614.7 million.

The expansion in the United Kingdom is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 12.1% by 2033.

Based on the product type, the electrophysiology ablation catheter segment expects a CAGR of 12.7% by 2033.

Based on the end users, hospitals continue to dominate the sector during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 11.2%.



Contact our Market Research Specialist: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12402

Key Strategies in the Industry

Over the forecast period, technical advancements in the pharmaceutical sector that enable the production of improved electrophysiology catheters are anticipated to offer lucrative prospects for market expansion worldwide. The manufacturers have also teamed up with local players to increase their geographic penetration.

The emphasis on electrophysiological device product introductions has advanced significantly. Many electrophysiological gadgets packed with cutting-edge technology have just hit the market. In order to reach the possible markets, distribution networks have been targeted.

Recent Developments

In order to treat arrhythmia, AcQMap technology from Acutus Medical and Robotic Magnetic Navigation from Stereotaxis were combined to create the first Integrated Cardiac Ablation Operation.

Over 12 of Medtronic Plc proprietary electrophysiology catheters and other devices were approved and released between 2017 and 2020 in Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and Australia, where two catheters were approved.

In order to launch cutting-edge electrophysiology procedure solutions, including 2F micro catheter and 6F guiding catheters, in the Europe market, Baylis Medical Japan Lifeline and the collaboration were established in November 2020.



Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson (Biosense Webster, Inc.)

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Japan Lifeline

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merit Medical Systems

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Microport Scientific Corporation

APN Health, LLC

Baylis Medical Company, Inc.



Buy This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12402

Key segments

By Product Type:

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices 3D Mapping Systems Electrophysiology Recording Systems Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Systems Intracardiac Echocardiography (Ice) Ultrasound Imaging Systems Cardiac Stimulators Others

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Catheters Irrigated Tip RF Ablation Catheters Laser Ablation Catheters

Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Conventional Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Advanced Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Ultrasound Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Access Devices



By Indication:

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Ventricular tachycardia (VT)

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Electrophysiology Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electrophysiology-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

Arthralgia Management Market Size - The global arthralgia management market garnered a market value of US$ 5.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 15.5 billion by registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

AL Amyloidosis Therapeutics Market Growth - The global AL amyloidosis therapeutics market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.25 billion by the end of 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is projected to rise at a 7.3% CAGR until 2033, being valued at US$ 4.56 billion.

Ophthalmic Tonometers Market Trends - Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, FMI estimates that the sales of ophthalmic tonometers could increase at a CAGR of 4.8% CAGR. As per the estimation, the ophthalmic tonometers market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 507.9 million by 2033, up from US$ 317.7 million in 2023.

Cell Culture Media Bags Market Forecast - Global cell culture media bag market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,308.7 million in 2023 and to reach a valuation of US$ 3,541 million by 2033. The demand for cell culture media bag is estimated to grow at a steady 10.5% CAGR.

HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market Trends - The HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market size is projected to be valued at US$ 6,568.3 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 11,573.9 million by 2033. The sales of HIV/HBV/HCV test kits are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com