Quick Delivery Commerce Market is Projected to Surpass USD 2335.60 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.90% from 2023 to 2030; Growing Demand for Fast and Convenient Delivery of Goods and Services to Propel Market Growth

Westford, USA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region has become a significant player in the quick delivery commerce market . Thanks to the widespread availability of smartphones and high-speed internet connectivity, consumers in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly turning to Q-commerce to meet their on-demand needs. With more people living in densely populated urban areas, the demand for quick and efficient delivery options is higher. As a result, E-commerce sales are on the rise, and quick delivery commerce (QDC) is an important part of this trend. As more consumers shop online, the need for fast and reliable delivery options increases, making QDC an attractive option for retailers and consumers.

As per SkyQuest's latest research, the global e-commerce market is predicted to experience exponential growth in the coming years, with a projected value of USD 58.74 trillion by 2028. This represents a significant CAGR of 26.55%, which is expected to impact the quick delivery commerce market positively. As consumers increasingly turn to online shopping for convenience, accessibility, and competitive pricing, the demand for quick delivery services is growing rapidly. Consumers expect their purchases to be delivered quickly and efficiently, often within just a few hours of placing an order.

Quick delivery commerce refers to a business model that focuses on the fast and efficient delivery of goods to customers. This approach has become highly popular in recent years as consumers seek convenient and timely delivery options. In addition, technological advances like real-time inventory tracking, automated order processing, and optimized logistics networks enable quick delivery commerce.

B2C Segment to Continue Its Market Dominance Thanks to Higher Convenience, Faster Delivery Times, Effective Marketing, and Scalability

In the quick delivery commerce market, the B2B segment has emerged as a dominant player in 2022, holding a significant market share. This trend is expected to continue from 2023 to 2030, as the B2B sector is projected to capture even more market share. The rise of B2B in the market can be attributed to several factors. For one, businesses are increasingly relying on fast and efficient delivery services to meet the demands of their customers. This means that B2B companies that can offer reliable and speedy delivery services are in high demand.

As of 2022, a majority of the population in India preferred to shop both online and in-store, according to a regional analysis conducted by SkyQuest. This indicates that the Indian consumer market values both the convenience of online purchases and the tactile experience of in-store shopping. However, the analysis also reveals that only 16.7% of the population in India prefers online shopping exclusively. This suggests that there is still significant untapped market potential for businesses looking to capitalize on the growing trend of quick commerce in India and the surrounding region.

E-Commerce Segment to Exhibit Tremendous Growth Rate as E-commerce Companies Investing Heavily in Developing a Robust Logistics Network

The e-commerce industry has proven to dominate the quick delivery commerce market, taking the lead in 2022. This growing trend is predicted to continue in the coming years, with the e-commerce segment projected to register even higher growth rates from 2023 to 2030. With the advent of new technologies and innovative business models, e-commerce companies have been able to provide fast and reliable delivery services, which has contributed to their success in the quick delivery commerce sector.

Staying on top of market trends and rising opportunities is crucial in the quick delivery commerce market, where customer preferences can change rapidly. Companies that can quickly adapt to these changes and offer innovative solutions that meet their customers' needs are more likely to succeed. With SkyQuest's report as a guide, businesses can navigate the complexities of the industry and make informed decisions that can lead to success. By leveraging the latest insights and recommendations, companies can position themselves as leaders in this dynamic and growing market.

Key Developments in Quick Delivery Commerce Market

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang has decided to pull out of the Japanese market. The move comes as a surprise, as the company had only recently launched its services in Japan to expand its reach beyond South Korea. Coupang's decision to exit the Japanese market underscores the intense competition in the e-commerce space, particularly in Asia. With many players aiming for market share, companies must innovate and adapt quickly to stay ahead of the curve.

Raymour & Flanigan, a renowned furniture retailer in the United States, has announced a strategic partnership with Körber, a global supply chain software and technology solutions provider. The partnership aims to enhance the end customer experience by improving the retailer's supply chain operations. The collaboration with Körber will also enable Raymour & Flanigan to leverage data and analytics better to gain crucial insights into customer preferences and behaviors. This will allow the retailer to personalize its offerings, improve product recommendations, and provide customers with a more seamless and personalized shopping experience.

Zepto, the popular food delivery service, has recently announced its plans to expand its instant food delivery services. With this new expansion, Zepto aims to make food delivery more convenient and accessible for its customers. Zepto's expansion plans respond to the growing demand for fast and efficient food delivery services. With the rise of technology and changing consumer preferences, customers are increasingly seeking quick and convenient food delivery options.

