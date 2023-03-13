Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 10

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 10 2023, Festi purchased in total 316,030 own shares for total amount of 55,851,298 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
106.3.202310:40:002.000178356.0002.254.520401.952.002
106.3.202311:12:3750017889.0002.255.020402.041.002
106.3.202311:47:073.000178534.0002.258.020402.575.002
106.3.202312:03:433.000178534.0002.261.020403.109.002
106.3.202312:25:4450.0001798.950.0002.311.020412.059.002
106.3.202312:48:594.000178712.0002.315.020412.771.002
106.3.202314:42:055.000178890.0002.320.020413.661.002
106.3.202314:53:041.000178178.0002.321.020413.839.002
106.3.202314:54:121.000178178.0002.322.020414.017.002
106.3.202314:58:183.000178534.0002.325.020414.551.002
106.3.202315:17:265.534178985.0522.330.554415.536.054
107.3.202315:32:5650.0001788.900.0002.380.554424.436.054
108.3.202313:22:2913.9501772.469.1502.394.504426.905.204
108.3.202313:35:4335.0001776.195.0002.429.504433.100.204
108.3.202315:13:123.000176528.0002.432.504433.628.204
108.3.202315:14:426.0461761.064.0962.438.550434.692.300
109.3.202310:02:3230.0001765.280.0002.468.550439.972.300
109.3.202315:08:4250.0001768.800.0002.518.550448.772.300
1010.3.202313:21:4050.000173,58.675.0002.568.550457.447.300
   316.030 55.851.298  


The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,568,550 own shares for 457,447,300 ISK and holds today 7,568,550 own shares or 2.42% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).