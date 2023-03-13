Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 10

In week 10 2023, Festi purchased in total 316,030 own shares for total amount of 55,851,298 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|10
|6.3.2023
|10:40:00
|2.000
|178
|356.000
|2.254.520
|401.952.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|11:12:37
|500
|178
|89.000
|2.255.020
|402.041.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|11:47:07
|3.000
|178
|534.000
|2.258.020
|402.575.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|12:03:43
|3.000
|178
|534.000
|2.261.020
|403.109.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|12:25:44
|50.000
|179
|8.950.000
|2.311.020
|412.059.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|12:48:59
|4.000
|178
|712.000
|2.315.020
|412.771.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|14:42:05
|5.000
|178
|890.000
|2.320.020
|413.661.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|14:53:04
|1.000
|178
|178.000
|2.321.020
|413.839.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|14:54:12
|1.000
|178
|178.000
|2.322.020
|414.017.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|14:58:18
|3.000
|178
|534.000
|2.325.020
|414.551.002
|10
|6.3.2023
|15:17:26
|5.534
|178
|985.052
|2.330.554
|415.536.054
|10
|7.3.2023
|15:32:56
|50.000
|178
|8.900.000
|2.380.554
|424.436.054
|10
|8.3.2023
|13:22:29
|13.950
|177
|2.469.150
|2.394.504
|426.905.204
|10
|8.3.2023
|13:35:43
|35.000
|177
|6.195.000
|2.429.504
|433.100.204
|10
|8.3.2023
|15:13:12
|3.000
|176
|528.000
|2.432.504
|433.628.204
|10
|8.3.2023
|15:14:42
|6.046
|176
|1.064.096
|2.438.550
|434.692.300
|10
|9.3.2023
|10:02:32
|30.000
|176
|5.280.000
|2.468.550
|439.972.300
|10
|9.3.2023
|15:08:42
|50.000
|176
|8.800.000
|2.518.550
|448.772.300
|10
|10.3.2023
|13:21:40
|50.000
|173,5
|8.675.000
|2.568.550
|457.447.300
|316.030
|55.851.298
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,568,550 own shares for 457,447,300 ISK and holds today 7,568,550 own shares or 2.42% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).