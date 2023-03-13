English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 6, 2023 to Friday March 10, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 274,570 4,645,974,082 6 March 2023 120 16,756.8333 2,010,820 7 March 2023 200 16,422.2500 3,284,450 8 March 2023 100 16,084.5000 1,608,450 9 March 2023 197 15,985.6853 3,149,180 10 March 2023 500 15,704.9600 7,852,480 Total 6-10 March Friday 1,117 17,905,380 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,185 16,030.3677 18,995,986 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 89,984 1,348,120,565 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 276,872 4,682,875,448 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,185,860 21,031,606,180 6 March 2023 478 16,984.4247 8,118,555 7 March 2023 802 16,626.2469 13,334,250 8 March 2023 400 16,279.1375 6,511,655 9 March 2023 796 16,166.6394 12,868,645 10 March 2023 2,000 15,873.2050 31,746,410 Total 6-10 March Friday 4,476 72,579,515 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,589 16,215.4813 58,197,363 Bought from the Foundation* 1,131 16,215.6494 18,339,899 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 361,080 5,516,764,940 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,195,056 21,180,722,957

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 245,040 A shares and 1,061,711 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.99% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 March 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

