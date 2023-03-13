T-cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023: Rising Global Investments in Gene and Cell Therapy Arena Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T-cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality, By Therapy (CAR T-cell, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes), By Indication (Hematologic Malignancies (Lymphoma)), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global T-cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 30.83 billion by 2030 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2030. The landmark approval of Kymriah and Yescarta have boosted advancements in the market. The launch of such therapies has strenghtned cash flow for innovation in this area resulting in market growth.



The shifting patients' preference from first-line stem cell transplant and chemotherapy towards chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy is expected to create growth opportunities for the market growth.

On the other hand, the number of diseases that T-cell therapies are being tested on is constantly growing. With increasing investments in other areas, oncological illnesses are the focus of significant interest.



Rise in the prevalence of multiple myeloma and the rise in incidences of leukemia and lymphomia resulted in high adoption of CAR-T cell therapy, which boosts market growth. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), estimated around 54,000 children and adolescents above 20 years in the U.S. have lymphoma, leukaemia, myeloma,and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Moreover, the same source stated that around 1,898,160 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021, with new instances of leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma likely to represent 9.8% of those cases.



An increase in clinical trial activity along with new therapy launches is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. For instance, in December 2021, Novartis declared to launch T-ChargeTM, its next-generation CAR-T platform, which will be the basis for a number of novel investigational CAR-T cell therapies in the company's pipeline. The first Novartis CAR-T cell treatments created with this platform, YTB323 (anti-CD19) and PHE885 (anti-BCMA), were presented by Novartis at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH) 2021.



The development of CAR T treatments for non-hematological malignancies has been significantly hampered by the antigen concerns and associated toxicity issues. To overcome the difficulty and increase the use of T-cell treatment in indication types such as brain cancer and melanoma, key players are utilising a data-driven approach to research this area.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Investment in Adoptive T-Cell Transfer Approaches to Disease Treatment

Growing Competition Among Market Players

Approval of Kymriah and Yescarta Across Various Countries

Developments in Car T-Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Process

Market Restraints

Regulatory, Scientific, and Ethical Challenges Associated With Gene Therapy

High Prices of Therapies

Car T Limitations

Market Opportunities

Facility Expansion for Cell and Gene Therapies

Rising Global Investments in Gene and Cell Therapy Arena

Ongoing Developments in Viral & Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Arena





T-cell Theraphy Market Report Highlights

By Modality, the research-based market for T-cell therapies is expected to occupy the larger share of market space due to high number of T-cell therapy products under clinical trials.

Commercialized T-cell therapies are expected to show significant market share in the coming years owing to the increase in the number of product approval from the regulatory body.

By therapy type, CAR-T cell therapy dominated the segment in 2022 owing to the increase in clinical trials for CAR-T therapy products. Moreover, an increase in the usage of these therapies in different cancer is expected to boost segment growth.

Hematological malignancies dominated the indication segment in 2022. In order to treat lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), the most common target of CAR T-cell therapies is CD19 on B-cells, which has led to the approval of five different CAR T therapies.

North America dominated the overall global market. The regional growth is attributed to the increasing clinical trials, strong research, and increasing regulatory approval, resulting increase in the uptake of these therapies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4 T-cell Therapy Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 T-cell Therapy Market: Modality Movement Analysis

4.2 Research

4.3 Commercialized



Chapter 5 T-cell Therapy Market Categorization: Therapy Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 T-cell Therapy Market: Therapy Type Movement Analysis

5.2 CAR T-cell Therapy

5.3 T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based

5.4 Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-based



Chapter 6 T-cell Therapy Market Categorization: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 T-cell Therapy Market: Indication Movement Analysis

6.2 Hematologic Malignancies

6.2.1 Global T-cell therapy market for hematologic malignancies, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Lymphoma

6.2.3 Leukemia

6.2.4 Myeloma

6.3 Solid Tumors

6.3.2 Melanoma

6.3.3 Brain & Central Nervous System

6.3.4 Liver cancer

6.3.5 Others

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 T-cell Therapy Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Modality, Therapy Type & Indication



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences

bluebird bio, Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc

Sorrento Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen

Celgene Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k17jo2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment