Medical X-Ray Detectors Global Market Report 2023: Development of AI-Based Digital X-Ray Systems Enabling Diagnostic Accuracy

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical X-Ray Detectors Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Focus on Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global medical X-Ray detectors market report highlights that the market was valued at $2,019.0 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 3,702.0 million by the end of 2032. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of fractures and spinal injuries augmenting the growth of the market, technological advancements in X-Ray detectors, and the use of new-age materials for the development of X-Ray detectors and dose management.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global medical X-Ray detectors market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products.



The opportunity for growth of the global medical X-Ray detectors market lies in the innovations in technology and the development of AI-based digital X-Ray systems enabling diagnostic accuracy and productivity.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for X-Ray Examination in Acute Injuries

Technological Advancements in X-Ray Detectors

Thinnest X-Ray Detectors

Flexible Detectors

Hybrid Detectors

Use of New-Age Materials for the Development of X-Ray Detectors for Better Spatial Resolution and Dose Management

Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in Digital Imaging

Market Restraints

Demographic and Socio-economic Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market

Factors Hindering the Growth in Emerging Economies

Low Rate of Digitalization in Emerging Economies

High Cost of Implementation of X-Ray Detectors in Emerging Companies

Market Opportunities

Development of AI-Based Digital X-Ray Systems Enabling Diagnostic Accuracy

Innovations in Technology Leading to Various New Offerings Shaping the Market

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

iRay Technology

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Canon Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Analogic Corporation

KA Imaging Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Detection Technology

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

DRTECH

Rayence

Trixell

Market Segmentation:



Segmentation 1: by Product

By Type

By Panel Size

By Panel Connection

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by-product) is expected to be dominated by the type segment.

Segmentation 2: by Application

Static Imaging

Dynamic Imaging

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the medical segment.

Segmentation 3: by Modalities

Portable Detectors

Fixed Detectors

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by modalities) is expected to be dominated by the portable segment.

Segmentation 4: by Module Type

New Digital X-Ray Systems

Retrofit X-Ray Systems

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by module type) is expected to be dominated by the new digital X-Ray segment.

Segmentation 5: by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by end user) is dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment.

Segmentation 6: by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest-of-Latin America

Middle East and Africa

U.A.E

K.S.A

South Africa

Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by region) is dominated by the North America region.

Recent Developments in Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market

In February 2022, KA Imaging Inc., secured a Taiwan license for the Reveal 35C dual-energy X-Ray detector; through this license, the detector can be sold in the Taiwan market.

In May 2022, EXAMION partnered with Systemhaus GmbH & Co. KG to offer an even broader range of products to our customers in the future. With this cooperation, both companies emphasize their industry expertise in the healthcare sector and focus on added value for the customer.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is medical X-Ray detectors?

What are the key trends in the medical X-Ray detectors market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their positions in the industry?

For a new company looking to enter the medical X-Ray detectors market, which areas could it focus on to stay ahead of the competition?

Who should buy this report?

Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

2 Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Product)

3 Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Application)



4 Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Modality)



5 Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Module Type)



6 Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by End User)

7 Regions



8 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnu03a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment