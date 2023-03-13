English Finnish

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 13 MARCH 2023 AT 11.30

Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for year 2022

Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of the Directors, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for year 2022. The documents are attached to this release.

The Financial Statements have been published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML format, and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has provided an assurance report on the XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it.

In addition to the ESEF document, also an unofficial PDF is published.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

