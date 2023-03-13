RIKSBANK TO START SELLING GOVERNMENT BONDS ON 4 APRIL

On 8 February 2023, the Executive Board decided that the Riksbank should offer to sell the Riksbank’s holdings of Swedish government bonds. The aim of this is to tighten monetary policy and thus safeguard the inflation target. The sale of government bonds will begin on Tuesday 4 April and will take place every calendar month except for July and August. General terms and conditions, registration form and a calendar for the auction days are now available on the Riksbank’s website. Special terms and conditions for the first auction will also be published on Friday, March 31 at 16.20.

