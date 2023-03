Semiconductors in the Medical Market Tracker 2023: Home Medical Sector Set to Bolster Growth

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Market Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The market for semiconductors used in medical applications is expected to grow by 15% in 2022. The market should reach close to $8.3 billion. Strong growth categories in 2022 include the home medical market which is expected to reach 23% of all semiconductor sales for medical.

This Medical Market Tracker provides forecasts for semiconductors used in medical applications including designs used in over the counter consumer devices, therapeutic, and imaging equipment. Forecasts are provided by region, segment, application, and by product type. All segments of the semiconductor market are included. Market share is also provided for the suppliers.



Key Topics Covered:





Significant Findings

Table 1.1: Worldwide Industrial Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Market

Table 1.2: Worldwide Medical Semiconductor Market Forecast

Table 1.3: Worldwide Medical Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Segment

Table 1.4: Worldwide Medical Electronics Revenue Forecast by Segment

Table 1.5: Worldwide Medical Electronics Shipment Forecast by Segment



Regional Forecast

Table 2.1: Worldwide Medical Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.2: Worldwide Medical Semiconductor Shipment Forecast by Region



Consumer/Home Medical Electronics

Table 3.1: Worldwide Consumer Medical Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 3.2: Worldwide Consumer Medical Semiconductor Revenue by Application

Table 3.3: Worldwide Thermometer Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 3.4: Worldwide Glucose Meter Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 3.5: Worldwide Blood Pressure Monitor Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 3.6: Worldwide Heart Rate Monitor Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 3.7: Worldwide BMI Analyzer Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 3.8: Worldwide Fitness Equipment Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 3.9: Worldwide Weigh Scale Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 3.10: Worldwide Consumer Medical Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 3.11: Worldwide Consumer Medical Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application



Medical Imaging

Table 4.1: Worldwide Medical Imaging Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.2: Worldwide Medical Imaging Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 4.3: Worldwide Ultrasound Cart Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.4: Worldwide Portable Ultrasound Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.5: Worldwide Portable X-Ray Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 4.6: Worldwide MRI Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.7: Worldwide CT Scanner Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.8: Worldwide PET Scanner Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.9: Worldwide Bone Density Scanner Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.10: Worldwide Digital X-Ray Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.11: Worldwide Legacy X-Ray Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.12: Worldwide Other Imaging Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.13: Worldwide Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 4.14: Worldwide Medical Imaging Equipment Shipment Forecast by Application



Diagnostic and Therapy Electronics

Table 5.1: Worldwide Clinical Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.2: Worldwide Clinical Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 5.3: Worldwide Hearing Aid Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.4: Worldwide Implant Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.5: Worldwide Electrical Stimulator Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.6: Worldwide Medical RFID Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.7: Worldwide Oximeter Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.8: Worldwide Spirometer Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.9: Worldwide Sterilizer Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.10: Worldwide CPAP Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.11: Worldwide MPM Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.12: Worldwide ECG/EKG Station Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.13: Worldwide ECG/EKG Portable Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.14: Worldwide Electronic Stethoscope Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.15: Worldwide External Defibrillator Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.16: Worldwide Lab Equipment Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.17: Worldwide Infusion Pump Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.18: Worldwide Telemetry Infrastructure Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.19: Worldwide Telemetry Device Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.20: Worldwide Total Telemetry Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.21: Worldwide Other Portable Medical Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.22: Worldwide Other Medical Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.23: Worldwide Clinical Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 5.24: Worldwide Clinical Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application

Table 5.25: Worldwide Implant Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 5.26: Worldwide Implant Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application

Table 5.27: Worldwide Other Medical Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 5.28: Worldwide Other Medical Shipment Forecast by Application

Table 5.29: Worldwide Medical Telemetry Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 5.30: Worldwide Medical Telemetry Shipment Forecast by Application



Product Forecast

Table 6.1: Worldwide Medical Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 6.2: Worldwide Medical Semiconductor Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Table 6.3: Worldwide Medical Analog Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 6.4: Worldwide Medical Logic Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 6.5: Worldwide Medical Microcontroller Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 6.6: Worldwide Medical Microprocessor Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 6.7: Worldwide Medical Memory Revenue Forecast by Product Type



Supplier Market Share

Table 7.1: 2021 and 2020 Worldwide Medical Semiconductor Revenue Share by Supplier



Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4r4zzt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.