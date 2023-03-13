Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2023: Shift from Hospital Environments to Alternative-Sites/Home Settings Drives Growth

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infusion Pumps: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Infusion Pumps Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Infusion Pumps estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Volumetric Infusion Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Insulin Infusion Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Infusion Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured)
- Animas Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Halyard Health Inc.
- Hospira Inc.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Insulet Corporation
- Medtronic Plc
- Moog Inc.
- Smiths Medical
- Sooil Development Co. Ltd.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2026
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$12.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026
|$15.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Infusion Errors: A Key Driving Force for Newer Technologies
- Manufacturers Focus on Interoperability with EMR Systems
- Security of Wireless Medical Device - A Vital Factor
- Shift from Hospital Environments to Alternative-Sites/Home Settings Drives the market for Home Infusion Pumps
- Product Complexity Thwarts ROI on Devices
- Smart Pump Technology: A Major Growth Driver
- Smart Pumps with Innovative Features
- Improving Functionality for Enhanced Patient Compliance
- Maintaining Smartness Quotient of Smart Infusion Pumps
- Product Bundling: A Double Whammy Success
- Analgesia Infusion Pumps Continue to Register Favorable Growth
- Disposable Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Exhibits Notable Stride Forward
- Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Overview
- Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities
- Preference for Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes Well
- Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treating Adult Malnutrition Offers Growth Opportunities
- Home Enteral Therapy to Boost Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices
- Insulin Pumps - Designed for Optimum Disease Management
- The Rise of Smart Pumps
- Manufacturers Eye Type II Diabetes Market
- Implantable Insulin Pumps - The Next Generation of Insulin Pumps
- Patch Pumps Gain Manufacturer Attention
- Insulin Pump Training - An Important Driver
- Complicated Insulin Pump Software Makes Pump Use Difficult for the Aged
- Competition from Other Insulin Delivery Technologies Continues
- Maturity Hits Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market
- Equipment Recalls Thwarts Growth Prospects
- Stringent Safety Regulations Impede Time-to-Market
- Look into Select Technology Advancements
- Innovfusion Develops Advanced Infusion Pumps to Provide Relief from Labor Pain
- Summit Medical's Low-Cost Portable Infusion Pumps Improve Patient Care
- Product Malfunctioning Erodes Penetration of Implantable Infusion Pumps
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
