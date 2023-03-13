Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2023: Shift from Hospital Environments to Alternative-Sites/Home Settings Drives Growth

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infusion Pumps: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Infusion Pumps Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Infusion Pumps estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Volumetric Infusion Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Insulin Infusion Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Infusion Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured) -

Animas Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Halyard Health Inc.

Hospira Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Moog Inc.

Smiths Medical

Sooil Development Co. Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2020 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $15.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Infusion Errors: A Key Driving Force for Newer Technologies

Manufacturers Focus on Interoperability with EMR Systems

Security of Wireless Medical Device - A Vital Factor

Shift from Hospital Environments to Alternative-Sites/Home Settings Drives the market for Home Infusion Pumps

Product Complexity Thwarts ROI on Devices

Smart Pump Technology: A Major Growth Driver

Smart Pumps with Innovative Features

Improving Functionality for Enhanced Patient Compliance

Maintaining Smartness Quotient of Smart Infusion Pumps

Product Bundling: A Double Whammy Success

Analgesia Infusion Pumps Continue to Register Favorable Growth

Disposable Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Exhibits Notable Stride Forward

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Overview

Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Preference for Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes Well

Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treating Adult Malnutrition Offers Growth Opportunities

Home Enteral Therapy to Boost Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Insulin Pumps - Designed for Optimum Disease Management

The Rise of Smart Pumps

Manufacturers Eye Type II Diabetes Market

Implantable Insulin Pumps - The Next Generation of Insulin Pumps

Patch Pumps Gain Manufacturer Attention

Insulin Pump Training - An Important Driver

Complicated Insulin Pump Software Makes Pump Use Difficult for the Aged

Competition from Other Insulin Delivery Technologies Continues

Maturity Hits Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market

Equipment Recalls Thwarts Growth Prospects

Stringent Safety Regulations Impede Time-to-Market

Look into Select Technology Advancements

Innovfusion Develops Advanced Infusion Pumps to Provide Relief from Labor Pain

Summit Medical's Low-Cost Portable Infusion Pumps Improve Patient Care

Product Malfunctioning Erodes Penetration of Implantable Infusion Pumps

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA



JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pz1e3

