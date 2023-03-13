Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market expected to reach USD 16.5 Bn by 2029 with growth rate of 13% percent Regional Analysis

New York, US, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market “. The Nerve Repair and Regeneration market size was valued at USD 6.2 Bn in 2021. The total Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 16.5 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 6.2 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 16.51 Bn CAGR 13 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By product, surgery and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a comprehensive analysis of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For understanding the global factors affecting the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration. Market. Segments covered in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market report are by product, surgery and end user. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market, advancements in the treatment methods for nerve damage and the path forward for completely repairing serious nerve damage during the forecast period helping the companies identify investment pockets and opportunities in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market players. Key players and new entrants in the market are listed together to provide a thorough analysis. The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market was analysed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, and mergers and acquisitions. The new entrants & existing players in the nerve repair and regeneration market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the nerve repair and regeneration market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the nerve repair and regeneration market size.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Overview

Nerve repair and regeneration market include the treatment devices & procedures required for managing nerve damage. The nerve damage has a long term impact resulting in high demand for the treatment available. The growing incidences of nervous disorders and a strong product pipeline by the major market are the key market drivers.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Dynamics

The Nerve Repair and regeneration market is expected to witness growth due to the growing number of patients with nervous disorders & increasing awareness within the population. In Europe 4.43% of the total population is expected to have dementia by 2050 as per recent studies. The increase in the number of accidents & sports Injuries is expected to further increase the demand for the nerve repair & regeneration market.

The advent of technology is transforming the nerve repair & regeneration market. Deep brain stimulation devices are being increasingly preferred. The spinal cord stimulation device by Boston Scientific has reported 70% more relief from back pain. The high efficacy of such devices is resulting in their high demand. The increasing government support for research worldwide is further stimulating the technological advancement in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Regional Insight

North America accounted for the highest market share based on region. North America has the highest prevalence of nervous disorders. In 2022, 6.5 million people above 65 years of age in the U.S. are suffering from nervous disorders. The presence of major players is also propelling the market growth in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The rising disposable income & growing awareness among the population in the region is expected to fuel the market growth. The increased government support is also positively impacting the nerve repair & regeneration market in the region. Australia, India, China, Japan & Singapore are key countries contributing to market growth.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices Gastric Electric Stimulation Devices

Biomaterials



By Surgery:

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

Nerve Grafting

Stem Cell Therapy

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other



Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Key Players include:

Medtronic, Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Axogen Corporation

Baxter

LivaNova PLC

Integra LifeSciences

Neuronetics Inc.

Nevro Corp

NeuroPace Inc

Polyganics

Soterix Medical Inc

Synapse Biomedical Inc

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Collagen Matrix Inc.

KeriMedical

BioWaveGO USA

NeuroSigma Inc.

tVNS Technologies GmbH

GiMer Medical

Checkpoint Surgical Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

electroCor

Key questions answered in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market are:

What is Nerve Repair and Regeneration?

What are the major drivers of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market?

What is the expected size of Nerve Repair and Regeneration market by 2029?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market growth?

Who are the key players in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market?

Which segment dominated the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market growth?

Which segment is expected witness highest demand in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market during the forecast period?

What is the demand pattern for the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market?

Which region held the largest share in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Surgery and End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

