UroLift® System Research Data from EAU Highlight Durability and Superior Patient Experience, Along with Benefits of Earlier Treatment for BPH

WAYNE, Pa., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced new research from controlled and real-world studies of the Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) procedure with the UroLift® System, for treating men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Results underscore the benefits of early intervention with respect to durability, symptom improvement and sexual function that urologists around the world have come to expect from the UroLift® System, which is the leading minimally invasive, outpatient treatment in the United States for enlarged prostate.1 The research was presented at the 38th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress taking place in Milan from March 10-13, 2023.

“These important new analyses show that, whether compared to other interventions or medication, the UroLift® System offers unique benefits that make it the treatment of choice for many men searching for long-term relief of burdensome BPH symptoms,” said Jacqueline Welch, Vice President, Global Clinical and Scientific Operations, Teleflex.

Following are key findings from the studies:

Results from over 330 PUL subjects studied in a controlled setting2,3

PUL with the UroLift ® System was durable in most subjects at one and five years. Lower durability at one year is associated with undertreatment (≤4 implants placed). 2 Lower durability at five years is affected by poor baseline obstructive symptoms indicated by the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS). 2

Comprehensive patient experience results of obstructive median lobe (OML) subjects treated with PUL4

In responder analysis utilizing the novel BPH6 study endpoints (relief of symptoms, quality of recovery, preservation of sexual function, preservation of continence and safety),** UroLift ® System OML and lateral lobe patients responded consistently. 4

System OML and lateral lobe patients responded consistently. Compared to Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) done in lateral lobes, UroLift® System OML subjects achieved superior quality of recovery and preservation of ejaculatory function. Additionally, only these TURP subjects experienced high-severity adverse events.4

Outcomes from the largest healthcare utilization study for BPH therapies, including medication5

Approximately 6% of medical therapy patients underwent BPH-related procedures through 1 year as the disease progressed. 5

Procedure complication rates were similar between TURP, Photoselective Vaporization of the Prostate (PVP) and Aquablation®, and lowest for PUL with the UroLift® System. Although the Aquablation® data were relatively immature because of the newness of the technology, the complication rate (~20%) indicates a safety profile similar to more invasive treatments.5

“The research presented at EAU reinforces the UroLift® System as an effective and durable BPH solution, backed by meaningful quality of life data that support a superior patient experience,” said Steven Gange, M.D., F.A.C.S., of Summit Urology Group and Associate Medical Director of the Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit. “The results from these studies emphasize the value of the UroLift® System in successfully treating BPH symptoms, enabling rapid recovery, preserving sexual function, and improving patients’ overall quality of life.”2-5

About the UroLift® System

The UroLift® System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100cc in men 45 years or older (50 years outside U.S.). The UroLift® permanent implants, which can be delivered during an outpatient procedure,6 relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction of, or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift® System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe.7 It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.*8-10 The 5-year L.I.F.T. study results demonstrate UroLift® System durability with a surgical retreatment rate of about 2-3% per year and 13.6% total over 5 years.8 Most common side effects are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.11 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift® System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the 2021 American Urological Association and 2022 European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 400,000 men have been treated with the UroLift® System in select markets worldwide.12 Learn more at www.UroLift.com. Rx only.

*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction in the L.I.F.T. pivotal study

** Individual elements of the BPH6 composite endpoint assessed the following: 1) LUTS improvement; 2) Quality of Recovery; 3) Preservation of Erectile function, 4) Preservation of Ejaculatory function; 5) Continence preservation; and 6) Safety

