Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market 2023: Growing Focus on Nanotechnology Drives Sector

The global cryo-electron microscopy market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028. Factors such as rising focus on nanotechnology and increasing funding and grants supporting research and development are responsible for the increasing growth of this market.
The instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2021
Based on product & service, the cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into instruments, software, and services. The instrument segment held the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand of cryo-electron microscopes in pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery.
The cryo-electron tomography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on technology, the cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into electron crystallography, single particle analysis, cryo-electron tomography, and other technologies. The cryo-electron tomography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Factors such as rising use of cryo-electron tomography for disease diagnosis, cancer research, and toxicology studies, cryo-electron tomography is witnessing higher CAGR during the forecast.
The market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
The cryo-electron microscopy market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising use of cryo-electron microscopy for structural analysis different biological macromolecules at nanoscale and rising investments supporting microscopy research.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Technological Advancements in Cryo-Electron Microscopes
- Growing Focus on Nanotechnology
- Increasing Use of Cryo-Electron Microscopy in Drug Discovery
- Rising Funding and Grants for Cryo-EM Installations
Restraints
- High Equipment Costs
Opportunities
- Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals
- Ambiguous Regulatory Network
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Single Particle Analysis
6.3 Cryo-Electron Tomography
6.4 Electron Crystallography
6.5 Other Technologies
7 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Product & Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Instruments
7.2.1 Fully Automated Instruments
7.2.2 Semi-Automated Instruments
7.3 Software
7.4 Services
8 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Voltage
8.1 Introduction
8.2 300 kV
8.3 200 kV
8.4 120 kV
9 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharma & Biotech Manufacturing
9.2.1 Vaccines
9.2.2 Cell & Gene Therapy
9.2.3 Clinical & Preclinical Research
9.3 Life Science Research & Academia
9.3.1 Cancer Research
9.3.2 Omics Research
9.4 Healthcare/Medical Applications
9.4.2 Toxicology Studies
9.5 Material Analysis
9.6 Nanotechnology
9.7 Other Applications
10 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
