High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC): Global Market

In this report, the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is segmented by product type, application, and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and accessories.



Based on application type, the market is segmented into clinical research, diagnostics, forensics, and other applications. The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



However, this report does not cover high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) software, and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC).



For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report includes profiles of major players and their market shares in the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market.



Summary:

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is the most popular analytical technique for a wide variety of samples, from typical biological compounds to those in polluted environments. HPLC is unique because of its features like pressure stable column, the constant and high linear velocity of the mobile phase, and most importantly the densely packed column with reduced particle size, less than 10 microns (less than 2 microns in UHPLC).



The global market for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC)was estimated to be REDACTED in 2021.It is projected that the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2027.



Growth in this market is due to the rising importance of the HPLC tests in drug approvals, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the growing popularity of hyphenated techniques that have increased the reliability and robustness of liquid chromatography operations.However, the high cost of these devices and the lack of skilled professionals for operating these devices hinder market growth.



Apart from drivers and restraints, increasing technological advancements are a huge opportunity for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geography.Based on product type, the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is categorized into instruments, consumables, and accessories.



Instruments currently dominate the market, and this segment was valued at REDACTED in 2021.It is estimated the instruments segment will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2027.



Based on application, the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is segmented into clinical research, diagnostics, forensics, and others.



By geography, the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of theWorld (RoW).The North American region is currently the dominant market for the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market.



In 2021, total revenue from North America’smarket for HPLC reached REDACTED, which is around REDACTED of the global market.The growing use of hyphenated procedures and rising pharmaceutical R&D spending are some of the key factors driving the North Americanmarket.



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market globally. The Asia-Pacific market for HPLC was valued at REDACTED in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDAC TED by 2027.

