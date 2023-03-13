Global Hydroponics Market Report 2022-2032: Rise in Difficulty of Growing Crops on Soil Drives Demand

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydroponics Market 2022-2032 by Product Type, Input, Equipment, Crop, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global hydroponics market will reach $28,510.2 million by 2032, growing by 13.6% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the continuous increase in the global population along with rising the demand for food consumption, the rise in difficulty of growing crops on soil, the rising success rate related with the commercial hydroponics industry, the development of new hydroponics system with higher yield, and the decreased use of artificial ripening agents and pesticides.



This 184 page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global hydroponics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global hydroponics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Input, Equipment, Crop, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Aggregate System

EBB and Flow System

Wick System

Drip System

Other Aggregate Systems

Liquid Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Nutrient Film Technique

Deep Water Culture

Other Liquid Hydroponics

Based on Input, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Growth Media

Nutrients

Other Inputs

By Equipment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Irrigation System

HVAC

LED Growing Lights

Material Handling

Control Systems

Other Equipment

By Crop, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Tomatoes

Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables

Peppers

Cucumbers

Strawberry

Herbs

Flowers

Other Crops

By Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Online Channels

Offline Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7962 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $28510 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Input



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Equipment



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Crop



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Nutrients Ltd.

Aerofarms

American Hydroponics

Argus Control Systems Limited (Controlled Environments Limited)

Emerald Harvest Co.

Freight Farms

General Hydroponics Inc.

GreenTech Agro LLC

Heliospectra AB

Hydrodynamics International Inc.

Hydroponic Systems International

Logiqs B.V.

LumiGrow Inc.

Scotts Miracle Gro

Signify N.V.

Village Farms International Inc.

