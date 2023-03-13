New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429051/?utm_source=GNW





The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The product analysis focuses on recent technological trends in various regions, such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies.



The scope of the report covers only those spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies that generate the most global revenue. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics are similar to spatial biology.



This report segments the global market by the geographic regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data are provided for 2021 as the base year and forecast through the end of 2027.



Report Includes:

- 34 data tables and 30 additional tables

- An overview of the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2020-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the market size and highlights of the market potential by technology, end user, and application

- Detailed description of fluorescence In situ hybridization and microscopy RNA imaging and discussion on their application in the genomics industry

- Assessment of the current market size and forecast of market development in the coming five years, and insight into the value chain analysis, and factors driving and restraining the growth

- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc., Bruker, Illumina, Standard BioTools Inc., Vizgen and Lunaphore



Summary:

The global market for spatial genomics and transcriptomics market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.



The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the demand of antibody research, the expanding COVID-19 pandemic, epidemics of other infectious diseases and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to develop new data regarding genetic consequences to counter the global rise in different infectious diseases.The advancement of biological discoveries will result in the need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies and usage of different spatial genomics and transcriptomics instruments.



Fulgent Genetics Inc., a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health,

announced a strategic investment in Spatial Genomics Inc. a leading developer of sequential fluorescence in situ hybridization (seqFISH) technology. Fulgent Genetics is investing up to $REDACTED million tolead Spatial Genomics’ Series A financing. This includes investments by 12 West Capital and otherinvestors. The company developed tests for COVID-19 and genetic testing, and it continues to developnew tests that are attractive to its various customer markets.



Spatial genomics and transcriptomics are growing at a high rate due to its advantages in genetic mapping, understanding of locations of infection genes and understanding of drug adaption according to the genetic module of disease. Demand for biomarkers for cancer, drugs for neurology diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic are also likely to propel market growth.



Technological advances in medical devices impacts most therapeutic areas.The largest user segments are tissue engineering, drug discovery and regenerative medicine.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than REDACTED children develop cancer each year.Cancer accounted for nearly REDACTED million deaths in 2020.



Spatial genomics and transcriptomics could help clinicians and patientseliminate the list of requirements for drugs or therapies by shortening the spatial biology R&D process.



Fluorescence in situ hybridization has the advantages of locating the specific DNA sequences, diagnoses of genetic diseases, gene mapping and identification of novel oncogenes or genetic aberrations contributing to various types of cancers. Advances in FISH techniques has also increased the demand for genomic in situ hybridization (GISH) and new probes locus specific or whole chromosome probes.



The market for sequencing techniques was estimated at $REDACTED million in 2021, and at a CAGR of REDACTED% it is expected to reach $REDACTED million by the end of 2027.This most widely used technologies in the genomics toolbox are bulk RNA sequencing (RNAseq), popular single cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) and newly emerged spatial RNA sequencing (spRNAseq). Sequencing is one of the most widely used technologies for genomic study.

