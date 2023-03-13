New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Injection Molding: Global Markets and Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067742/?utm_source=GNW





These products cater to various end-use industries.Machines and equipment are discussed.



Trends in demand are reviewed and impact on overall market growth is assessed.



Market drivers in each end-use industry are identified.Thermoplastic resin injection molding is analyzed in detail.



Technological issues and trends are reviewed and other influential factors (economic conditions, COVID-19 impact, and standards) are discussed. Because this is a global study, BCC Research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.



The scope of the study includes:

- The study comprises only thermoplastic resins for injection molding applications.

- We have included only virgin thermoplastics and excluded recycled grades.

- The base year is 2021 and forecast period is 2022 to 2027.

- Revenue forecasts from 2021-2027 are given for each major type of thermoplastic grade, end user, and regional market.

- In the newly added country analysis section, we have only provided an end-user analysis.



Report Includes:

- 38 data tables and 40 additional tables

- An overview of the global market and technologies for injection molding

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the market size and highlights of the market potential by type, end use, and application

- Assessment of the current market size and forecast of market development in the coming five years, and insight into the value chain analysis, and factors driving and restraining the growth

- Coverage of history, definition, techniques, and processes of plastics injection molding and comparison between injection molding versus other plastics molding processes

- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, in the global injection molding market

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Dow, ExxonMobil Corp., Ineos Group, Magna International Inc., and Sabic



Summary:

The relevance of injection molding is growing year by year in the global plastics industry.Its versatility has enabled widespread applications across countless end-user industries.



The performance efficiency, customizability, accuracy, speed, and affordability rendered by injection molding has allowed it to maintain its dominance in the processing of polymers to render products for everyday use.



In the current phase, partnership with trusted experts is likely to promote growth. Market players are increasingly investing in the acquisition of new machinery and equipment and focusing on hiring skilled workers to cater to growing demand, especially in the medical sector.



Rapid globalization, growing consumerism, and rapid technological advancements have brought a plethora of opportunities for market players globally.Industry is consistently engaged in conducting extensive R&D activities to develop innovative and efficient materials.



Moreover, a rise in realization, achievement of economies of scale, and operational efficiency will continue to aid market players in achieving desired performance targets.



Thermoplastic polymers are also used in the injection molding process to create thin parts needed for commercial applications, including piping and roofing products used in the building and construction industry, stents and prosthetics for medical devices, and exterior/interior trim and electronic assemblies for automotive firms.The most important drivers of demand for thermoplastic polymers are population growth, urbanization, a change in household structures, a growing middle class, and more private consumption in emerging countries in particular.



These factors are seen as a move toward replacing glass and metal components with thermoplastic polymers. Polymers have become more rigid and

durable, replacing glass and metal in food packaging, metal in automotive applications, and are even being used in housing. Higher growth rates are forecasted as these trends are expected to continue.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067742/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________