Renal Dialysis Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets

The report also covers market projections through 2027 and market rank for key market players.It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory scenario.



The report details renal dialysis equipment market share based on product, application, and end user.The market is segmented by product into dialysis equipment, dialysate and other solutions, and dialysis accessories.



The market by application is categorized as hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and CRRT (continuous renal replacement therapy). By end user the market is segmented into medical center dialysis and in-home dialysis. The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



By geographical region, the market has been arranged into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America region includes a breakdown for the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes a breakdown for Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes a breakdown for China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 and 2020 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year, and forecasts through 2027.



Report Includes:

- 35 data tables and 33 additional tables

- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for renal dialysis equipment and technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the current and future market potential for renal dialysis equipment, emerging technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global renal dialysis equipment market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, application, end user, and region

- Discussion of the major market dynamics of the renal dialysis products and end user segments, recent industry structure, technology advancements, and regulatory updates within the marketplace

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the renal dialysis industry, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., France, Japan, China and India, among others

- Review of the key patents granted on renal dialysis across each major category

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent market developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Allmed Medical GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Rockwell Medical Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.



Summary:

The global market for renal dialysis equipment was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021.The market is forecast to grow from $REDACTED billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion through 2027.



This report segments the global market by product, application, end user, and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Chronic kidney disease affects a large population across the globe.Dialysis is a substitute for many of the kidney’s normal functions when the kidneys stop functioning.



The two leading causes of kidney failure are diabetes and hypertension. The changing world epidemiology with an increasing geriatric population and continuing increases in the prevalence of key risk factors for the development of kidney diseases, such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension, provide extensive opportunities to the players in the market.



Companies are focusing on providing dialysis care in the homecare setting.This can be attributed to the incorporation of advanced virtual technology.



The report will give insights into upcoming technology in the field of renal health.



This report will thereby provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the renal dialysis equipment industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand their markets.

