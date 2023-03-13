Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Plant-based Emulsifiers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emulsifiers Market by Source (Bio-Based, Synthetic), Application (Food, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emulsifiers market size is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027 from USD 9.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The ever-increasing demand for emulsifiers in emerging markets owing to rising awareness of health and wellness and increasing demand for processed food & beverages is driving the demand for emulsifiers. Additionally, the demand for emulsifiers in emerging countries such as Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa, is increasing due to the increase in demand for processed food & beverages that emphasizes enhancing the texture and stability of processed foods & beverages to drive the market for emulsifiers during the forecast period.

Bio-based segment is projected to estimate for the largest share amongst other sources in the emulsifier market, in 2027

A bio-based emulsifier is an emulsifying agent made from renewable, natural resources, such as plant-based ingredients. These emulsifiers are used in the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical sectors to help in the mixing of immiscible liquids, such as oil and water, into stable, homogenous mixtures. Bio-based emulsifiers are said to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly than conventional synthetic emulsifiers because they come from renewable sources.

Oilfield chemicals segment is projected to register the third highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global oilfield chemicals industry uses different specialty chemicals, including emulsifiers to produce oil using various processes. The technique of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) makes widespread use of emulsifiers, leading to additional oil recovery. In the oilfield chemicals industry, emulsifiers are used as lubricants, dispersants, drilling agents, gelling agents, foam-controlling agents, wetting agents, suspending agents, and others for different purposes.

North America is projected to be the second fastest growing region in the emulsifier market during the forecast period

North America is predicted to be the second fastest-growing region amongst others in the emulsifiers market in 2022, in terms of value and volume. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key countries driving the North American emulsifiers market. This region is diversified and is strongly focused on the development of new products and advanced technology for the same, to cater to the needs of its end users. The processed food market has been on the rise in this region due to its fast-paced lifestyle, less focus on nutrition, and more emphasis on time-saving methods of preparing food. Apart from processed food, this region has seen a hike in the use of cosmetics & personal care emulsifier-based products.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying the sizes of several segments and subsegments of the emulsifiers market gathered through secondary research.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Processed Food and Beverages

Rising Awareness of Health and Wellness

Growth of Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Restraints

Stringent Regulations Regarding Manufacturing and Supply of Certain Emulsifiers

Availability of Alternative Ingredients

Emulsion Polymerization Posing Threat to Market

Fermented Ingredients

Surfactants

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Plant-based Emulsifiers

Urbanization and Growth of Food & Beverages Sector in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Sourcing of Raw Materials

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Emulsifiers Market, by Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bio-based Emulsifiers

6.3 Synthetic Emulsifiers

6.3.1 Synthetic Emulsifiers Enhance Stability, Shelf Life, and Texture of Food Products

6.3.2 Mono and Di-Glycerides & Derivatives

6.3.2.1 Distilled Mono-Glycerides

6.3.2.2 Ethoxylated Mono- and Di-Glycerides

6.3.2.3 Mono- and Di-Glyceride Esters

6.3.3 Sorbitan Esters

6.3.4 Stearoyl Lactylates

6.3.5 Polyglycerol Esters

6.3.6 Others

6.3.6.1 Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (Pgpr)

6.3.6.2 Peg

6.3.6.3 Propylene Glycol Monoester (Pgme)

6.3.6.4 Carbomers

6.3.6.5 Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides (Datem)

6.3.6.6 Stearyl Alcohol Nf

6.3.6.7 Cetyl Alcohol

6.3.6.8 Peg-20 Stearate

7 Emulsifiers Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food

7.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

7.4 Oilfield Chemicals

7.6 Agrochemicals

7.7 Others

8 Emulsifiers Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland (Adm)

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Clariant

Corbion

Croda International PLC

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Iff)

Kao Corporation

Kerry Group PLC

Lasenor

Lonza

Nikko Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Nouryon

Oleon Nv

Palsgaard

Puratos

Royal DSM

Solvay

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

Stepan Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofg20m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment