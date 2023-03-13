PyroGenesis Additive Expands European Strategy Team

MONTREAL, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes, high quality plasma atomized metal powder for 3D printing and additive manufacturing, and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), is pleased to announce today that, further to its press release dated July 18, 2022 , the Company has enhanced its expertise by retaining Mr. Olivier Dubois as the Company’s Principal Advisor for European Operations and Sales. Mr. Dubois is well known to the Company from his time at Aubert & Duval as VP Business Unit Metal Powders.



Mr. Dubois is a highly experienced sales, marketing, and business process executive in the metal transformation industry, with deep knowledge of the Aerospace, Space and Defense Markets. Mr. Dubois was most recently at Aubert & Duval, a division of the French mining company Eramet, where he spent 6 years at the headquarter in Paris, France, first as Director of Sales for Aubert & Duval Forging Operations in India, then VP Business Unit Metal Powders for Additive and Chairman of the Board of Aubert & Duval Spain, and most recently as Project Officer for the Eramet Alloys Division

Prior to that, Mr. Dubois was VP of Sales and Marketing at Manoir Industries Group, a global metal processing company focused on high tech casting and forging that was acquired and consolidated into LISI Aerospace, the high-tech aeronautical parts and engine components manufacturer. Mr. Dubois also spent three years at Alcoa Inc., now Arconic, in the Howmet Casting Branch, as Sales Director for Europe, and eleven years as Sales Manager for the European and Asian Regions for the Manufacturing Division of Teleflex Inc.

Mr. Dubois holds an Executive MBA from ESSEC-MANNHEIM Business School and is undergoing a Master degree for Digital Transformation from POLYTECHNIQUE Executive Education.

As part of his contract with PyroGenesis Additive, Mr. Dubois will support broadening the Company’s global strategy, with an initial goal to help structuring the Company’s plan and establishing European Operations.

“Olivier is well known in the additive manufacturing sector, with a unique understanding of the customer market in Europe, where he has spent the majority of his career,” said Mr. Massimo Dattilo, VP PyroGenesis Additive. “With his vast expertise encompassing sales and marketing along with business process optimization, combined with his familiarity of PyroGenesis’ strategy while running the activity for additive metal powders at Aubert & Duval, Olivier will offer both deep strategic insight and operational know-how as we move to execute on our European and global expansion plans.”

