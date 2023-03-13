Virtuozzo Keynotes and Masterclasses Address Critical Cloud Issues at CloudFest 2023

Seattle, Washington and Schaffhausen, Switzerland, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, today announced it will present two guest keynote presentations and two masterclasses as part of its Platinum sponsorship of CloudFest 2023. CloudFest,“the #1 internet infrastructure event in the world, connecting the global cloud computing industry” will be held March 20-23 in Europa-Park, Germany.

Virtuozzo software makes it easy for service providers to build any cloud service – private, public or hybrid. Virtuozzo will be located at booth B04 at CloudFest and available to discuss its leading solutions for IaaS, PaaS, Next-gen WordPress and hosting.

Virtuozzo Keynotes include:

“Why we’re standardizing our hosting platforms, and why you probably should, too.” Miss Group’s CTO Petter Lund will lead a special guest keynote where he will discuss the competitive advantage of standardizing on one hosting platform for Miss Group’s mass-market hosting brands, and one platform for enterprise hosting. Learn why the company is doing it, how it’s doing it, and which hosting platforms came out on top. March 21st beginning at 5:35 PM at the Dome Stage.

“What will it take to save the cloud?” Virtuozzo’s VP of Cloud, Joe Morgan and VP of Strategic Development, Carlos Rego, will discuss the competitive pressure for MSPs and independent cloud service providers as they compete with the hyperscalers and megahosts, and a new kind of exchange that will help respond to the threat. March 23rd, 10:15 AM at the Arena Stage.

Virtuozzo Masterclasses include:

“A deep dive into system containers” Virtuozzo Senior Product Manager Maik Broemme will discuss the uptime, scalability, efficiency and density benefits of system containers, and their use cases. Maik will provide practical demonstrations of how to automate container deployment, scaling, migration, and thin provisioning. March 21, 10:15 AM at Ballsaal Berlin.

“Automating the deployment of resilient WordPress topologies” Virtuozzo Strategic Product Manager Theodore Filippidis will explore the topologies needed for resilient WordPress at the application and infrastructure levels and show how to automate multi-region and clustered WordPress enabling customers to access it from service providers with a single click. March 22nd, 10:15 AM at the Rock Café.

"CloudFest is the event for the independent, alternative cloud providers the world depends on for simple, affordable infrastructure-and-platform-as-a-service," said Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo. "This year CloudFest is focused on critical issues like resilience, security and customer retention, and these are the topics that service providers look to Virtuozzo to address. We provide the cloud-enabling solutions that MSPs, CSPs and hosting providers require for the needs of their customers and deliver value beyond the faceless hyperscale public clouds."

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides end-to-end IaaS and PaaS cloud enablement solutions for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable, and easier to use than services based on hyperscale public clouds or legacy enterprise cloud platforms. Virtuozzo solutions are used by more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo developed the first commercially available container virtualization technology and has contributed to numerous virtualization and open-source projects over the last 22 years. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has 335 employees across the US, UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific.