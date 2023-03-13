Global Lead Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 29.0 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lead Market is valued at USD 19.6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.0 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The expansion of the construction sector has traditionally been the main driver of market growth. High demand for roofing materials, gutter and gutter joints, and other construction-related renovations drives the market demand. The worldwide lead market is being intensified by the automotive sector's growth, raising the need for lead-acid batteries for motorized applications.

We forecast that the batteries category in lead market sales will account for more than 17% of total sales by 2028. The requirement for these batteries to power start motors, lighting, ignition systems, or another internal combustion engine with superior efficiency, high durability, and cost-efficiency is the main reason contributing to the growth of the SLI battery market. A continuous cycle of charge and discharge occurs in the battery while the car is in use because SLI batteries are specifically used in automobiles and are always connected to the vehicle's charging system.

Market Dynamics

AGM Lead Acid Batteries are in High Demand to Support Market Expansion

Because of their appealing trait of being repaired, absorbed glass mat (AGM) lead acid batteries are in great supply in the lead market. Additionally, features of AGM lead acid batteries, such as simple maintenance, influence absorbed glass mat lead acid batteries, creating a wealth of opportunities for important employment. The dominant expansion of industrial and commercial facilities promotes productivity expansion in emerging economies, which is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Rolls and extruded products were the growing application to Drive the Market Growth

Because lead is such a soft metal, it may be extruded into any shape, including cable, rod, electrode, smoldering bar, masses, ballast, and other shapes. Connectors are used in the semiconductor business, while sheets are used in the building and construction industries for weathering or flashing to stop water infiltration. These are also utilized in a variety of terminal industries. Due to their high weight, sheeting is also helpful for insulating against sound.

Top Players in the Global Lead Market

• East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc (US)

• Vedanta Resources (UK)

• Teck Resources (Canada)

• Johnson Control Inc. (US)

• Canada Metal (US)

• M.A. Metal (Scotland)

• Gravita India (India)

• KOREAZINC (South Korea)

• MMG (Australia)

• Glencore (Switzerland)

• South32 (Australia)

• Nyrstar (Netherlands)

Top Trends in the Global Lead Market

One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the lead industry is rising investments. Along with the increasing establishment of commercial facilities in emerging nations, the ongoing expansion of the construction infrastructure supported by public investment is also anticipated to drive the lead market growth throughout the forecast, as mentioned above period.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the lead industry is rising investments in the telecom sector. The industry position is anticipated to improve thanks to active investment in expanding the telecom network and considerable data center construction. The huge development in data centers, the expansion of renewable energy projects, and the substantial investment in strengthening the communication network will provide more growth potential.

Top Report Findings

Based on Types, the 99.99% category controls most of the Lead market's revenue. Due to its exceptional ability to resist corrosion, pure Lead is in high demand. Lead-acid packs for automobiles and Distribution equipment use 99.99% pure lead. The most frequently used lead in the United States is also known as virgin lead or corrosion of steel lead. This fosters the segment's growth.

Based on the Applications, the Batteries category controls most of the lead market's revenue. Lead-acid batteries are used in stationary, SLI, transportable, energy storage systems, consumer technology, and other applications. Due to the extensive use of SLI batteries in the planning and installation of automobiles, particularly with the charging system

Recent Developments in the Global Lead Market

In 2021 -According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the electronics and IT industry is expected to produce USD 3,175.6 billion, growing at a 7% annual rate. This will lead to a rise in demand for batteries used in different electrical and electronic applications.

In 2020- The Chinese construction market was forecast to be worth USD 1,049.2 billion in 2020, and it is anticipated to develop at a 6.5% annual pace to reach USD 1,117.4 billion. The market is expected to increase demand from the construction market for various lead-based products.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Lead Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Batteries Category in Lead Market to Generate Over 17% Revenue

For better understanding, based on the device type, the lead market is divided into Bullets and Shots, Ammunition, Construction, Plumbing, Electronics, Batteries, Solders, Marine, and Others.

During the forecast period, the lead market is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the VR devices category. The market is expanding due to construction, machinery, and other battery-dependent products advancements. Extensive usage in the engineering and implementation of vehicles, particularly with the charging system that permits a perpetual flow of charge and discharge in the battery while the vehicle is in use.

On the other hand, the electronics category is anticipated to grow significantly. Due to their flexibility, softness, and relatively low melting point, lead-acid batteries, particularly pressure regulator lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, were in greater competition from the electronics sector during this time as more people chose to work from home online.

Asia Pacific Region in Lead Market to Generate More 44% Revenue

Asia Pacific dominates the market throughout the projection period. Due to an increase in manufacturing facilities and plants for tools and machines around the world, developing nations like Japan, China, and India have helped the market grow and are likely to continue to do so. The expansion of the Japanese aerospace industry will aid in the expansion of the market. The market will be driven by Japan's production of the F-35A succeeding fighter jet and other military aircraft.

North America region is expected to be the fastest region during the forecast period. The need for lead-acid batteries in the nation is anticipated to be driven by the increased incidence of projects involving solar energy and the ongoing expansion of the communications technology, which might boost demand in the lead market over the forecast period.

Global Lead Market Segmentation

By Types

99.994%

99.99%

96%

Other Types

By Applications

Bullets & Shots

Ammunition

Construction

Plumbing

Electronics

Batteries

Solders

Marine

Other Applications



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 19.6 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 29.0 Billion CAGR 5.8% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc, Vedanta Resources, Teck Resources, Johnson Control Inc., Canada Metal, M.A. Metal, Gravita India, KOREAZINC, MMG, Glencore, South32, Nyrstar Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size and growth potential of the lead market?

What are the major trends and drivers influencing the lead market?

Who are the key players in the lead market and what are their market shares?

What are the various applications of lead in different industries?

What are the different types of lead products and their respective market shares?

What are the regulatory and environmental issues related to lead usage?

What are the challenges and opportunities facing the lead market?

What is the forecasted market size and growth rate for the lead market over the next few years?

What are the potential threats to the lead market and how can they be mitigated?

What are the emerging technologies and innovations in the lead market?

Blog: