U.S. Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market Report 2023: Need for Flexible and Scalable Manufacturing Solutions Fuels Growth

The U.S. biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market size is expected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and contract research organization (CRO) industries have seen significant growth in recent years, particularly in the U.S.

This growth is driven by a variety of factors, including the increasing demand for biologics and other complex therapies, the need for more flexible and scalable manufacturing capabilities, and the desire to reduce supply chain risks and costs.



Another factor driving the expansion of CMO and CRO manufacturing facilities in the U.S. is the need for more flexible and scalable manufacturing capabilities. The biopharmaceutical industry is characterized by rapid technological change and changing demands, which can create challenges for companies that have invested heavily in fixed manufacturing assets.

By outsourcing to CMOs and CROs, pharmaceutical companies can access manufacturing and research capacity on an as-needed basis, without incurring the fixed costs associated with building and maintaining their own facilities. This approach allows companies to more quickly and efficiently respond to changes in market demand.



The increased demand for biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing has resulted in CMOs and CROs acquiring existing biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research facilities or building new facilities in their existing plants. This is because the expansion of these facilities increases the capacity to meet the growing demand for biologics and other biopharmaceutical products.



With the U.S. being a major market for biopharmaceuticals, expansion of facilities in this region is crucial for companies to cater to the needs of their customers and stay competitive in the market. For instance, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies announced plans to expand their Taxes plant by adding 138,000 sq feet by 2024. This expansion will lead to the construction of a new cGMP production facility that is expected to become operational in 2024. This expansion is expected to double the advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity of the company in the U.S.



U.S. Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market Report Highlights

Mammalian cell line-based bioproduction system is the largest segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The contract research service types segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period

The biologics product segment accounted for the largest market share of 82.4% in the year 2022

This can be attributed to the local presence of several contract research service providers in the country. The U.S. has a higher concentration and number of biopharmaceutical CMOs and CROs in comparison with other countries

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered United States





