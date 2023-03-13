New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Device Market, Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429049/?utm_source=GNW

The care delivery model is shifting from hospitals to alternative care settings, such as home care and ambulatory surgical centers.



Multiple challenges in hospitals, including a severe shortage of skilled workforce, staff burnout, and declining margins, boost this shift.



The adoption of multiparameter monitoring devices in out-of-hospital settings has grown due to several benefits, such as cost reduction and flexibility.



Remote monitoring has gained traction during the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated its adoption.



The growing demand for remote monitoring and virtual care drives innovation in multiparameter monitors.



More focus on the care continuum model is increasing the number of applications of patient monitoring devices in disease management, diagnosis, pre-operative care, post-operative care, and others.Multiparameter patient monitoring device vendors are developing innovative monitoring technologies, such as wearables and contactless monitoring solutions, for patient mobility and ease of use.



Start-ups are entering the wearable and contactless monitoring market, and several consumer-grade wearable companies are entering the medical-grade monitoring space to meet the growing demand.



Vendors have started incorporating analytics, workflow management, and clinical decision solutions to reduce healthcare provider workload and increase cost savings.Technological innovations and advanced solutions have an adoption rate in high-income and middle-income countries.



Most low-income countries cannot afford multiparameter monitoring devices and are looking for low-cost solutions.This study examines the multiparameter patient monitoring devices used in hospitals and outpatient settings.



Portable and stationary devices used in high-, mid-, and low-acuity settings are covered in the study.

