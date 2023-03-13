In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Gate Gourmet, LSG. Servair, SATS, Journey Group & More

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-flight catering services market grew from $15.68 billion in 2022 to $16.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The in-flight catering services market is expected to grow to $21.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The in-flight catering services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing flight dine food services, meal services, raw material handling services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included



North America was the largest region in the in-flight catering services market in 2022. The regions covered in the in-flight catering services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increased air traffic is expected to propel the growth of the in-flight catering services market. In recent years, the number of people who travel by plane has skyrocketed. This indicates that a large number of individuals can now afford to travel by plane. The changing lifestyle coupled with increasing disposable income has triggered the increase in air travel demand for leisure and business purposes.

In-flight catering has become important for travellers, especially for network carriers serving long distances. For instance, in November 2021, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, on a daily basis, the Air Traffic Organization (ATO) provides service to 2.9 million airline passengers in more than 45,000 flights across approximately 29 million square miles of airspace. Therefore, increasing air traffic is driving the growth of the in-flight catering services market.



Increasing investment is the key trend gaining popularity in the in-flight catering services market. Many companies operating in the in-flight catering services sector are focused on investments to meet customer demand.

For instance, in June 2021, Newrest, a France-based company that provides in-flight catering services, signed a new inflight catering contract with an American airline in Atlanta. Through the contract, Newrest increases its capacity from 4,000 meals per day to 6,500 meals per day. New in-flight catering standards from Newrest provide good quality food to passengers.



In October 2021, Newrest, a France-based catering provider, acquired Delight Air Catering for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Newrest expands its business in Germany and would also build a strong network in in-flight catering services. Delight Air Catering is a Germany-based company that provides in-flight catering services.



The countries covered in the in-flight catering services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Aircraft Seating Class: Economy Class; Business Class; First Class

2) By Source: In-house; Outsource

3) By Flight Type: Full Service Carriers; Low Cost Carriers

4) By Food Type: Meal; Bakery and confectionery; Beverage; Other Types



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.93 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $21.17 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. In-Flight Catering Services Market Characteristics



3. In-Flight Catering Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. In-Flight Catering Services - Macro Economic Scenario



5. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size And Growth



6. In-Flight Catering Services Market Segmentation

7. In-Flight Catering Services Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market



9. China In-Flight Catering Services Market



10. India In-Flight Catering Services Market



11. Japan In-Flight Catering Services Market



12. Australia In-Flight Catering Services Market



13. Indonesia In-Flight Catering Services Market



14. South Korea In-Flight Catering Services Market



15. Western Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market



16. UK In-Flight Catering Services Market



17. Germany In-Flight Catering Services Market



18. France In-Flight Catering Services Market



19. Eastern Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market



20. Russia In-Flight Catering Services Market



21. North America In-Flight Catering Services Market



22. USA In-Flight Catering Services Market



23. South America In-Flight Catering Services Market



24. Brazil In-Flight Catering Services Market



25. Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market



26. Africa In-Flight Catering Services Market



27. In-Flight Catering Services Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The In-Flight Catering Services Market



29. In-Flight Catering Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Gate Gourmet

LSG Group

Servair S.A.

SATS Ltd

Journey Group PLC.

ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd

Emirates Flight Catering

Flying Food Group

Newrest Group Services SAS

AAS Catering

Egypt Air In-Flight Services

KLM Catering Services Schiphol

Air Fayre

Abby's Catering

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7h7p7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment