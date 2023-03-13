New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Navigating Digital Transformation in Contact Centers-A Customer Perspective, Global, 2023 to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429047/?utm_source=GNW





Those with more solutions that support employees also received higher eNPS scores.



Overall, there will be significant growth in the number of seats around the globe, with hybrid models flourishing, creating many opportunities for CX solution providers.



Only 40% of companies deliver omnichannel customer experiences, not meeting the customers’ demand for seamless interactions across channels.



Businesses cite the cost of implementation and system integration difficulties as top hurdles.



Customers are unhappy when they have to repeat themselves as they move across channels.



Continually automating processes will be critical for survival, but the execution must be well thought out.



Customers are frustrated by virtual agents that do not understand them or what they need.



Employees are stressed when dissatisfied customers are forwarded to them.Frost & Sullivan’s approach to achieving these goals:

•Conduct an on-line customer survey of leaders involved in purchasing contact center solutions

•Have in-depth discussions with thought leaders in contact center organizations through Frost & Sullivan’s CX Client Council, Contact Center MindXchanges, Webinars and Virtual Think Tanks

•Continuous conversations with key contact center solutions providers around the globe

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429047/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________