New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Climate-smart Cities: Growth Opportunities in the Global Real-time Monitoring of GHG Emissions Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429046/?utm_source=GNW

This study provides an analysis of the key cities around the world best positioned to implement smart emission monitoring solutions in the short, medium, and long terms.



Cities account for 70% of global emissions and therefore play key roles in the transition towards a low-carbon economy.



New technologies play an important role in this transition.



Next-generation climate intelligence solutions that combine real-time datasets with artificial intelligence (AI) benefit all urban stakeholders, enabling effective and innovative communication and exchange of information.



Real-time monitoring of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in urban spaces help stakeholders prioritize, plan, implement, and monitor science-based measures in a transparent manner.



Access to relevant information on emission reduction and related costs helps urban planners break down their strategies by key sectors and finance and monetize climate projects through carbon markets.



The global market for real-time GHG monitoring solutions reached $350.0 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,453.4 million in 2030 at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%.This report explains the digital components of real-time emissions monitoring systems and examines how digital solutions can drive the global transition towards a net-zero economy.



It analyzes the highest urban GHG emitters in the world, identifies the key addressable city sectors for relevant climate actions, and examines the benefits of emerging climate technologies, focusing on key market drivers and restraints.



The report identifies the main stakeholders along the value chain and provides an overview of the companies to watch and the new business models in this space.



The study also highlights successful case studies and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the development of climate technologies for urban applications.

Author: Paulina Blaszczyk

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429046/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________