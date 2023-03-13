Germanium Global Market Report 2023: China Continues to Remain a Major Market

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germanium: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Germanium Market to Reach $404 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Germanium estimated at US$267.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$404 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Germanium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -

Chemical and Technical Developments Ltd.

Indium Corporation

JSC Germanium

Novotech Inc.

Photonic Sense GmbH

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Teck Resources Limited

Umicore SA

Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $255 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $345.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

China Continues to Remain a Major Market

Glass Fibers with SiGe Core - A Potential Growth Market

SiGe Technology Supports Growth

Silicon-Germanium Transistor Achieves Record Speed Levels

Solar Cells Propel the Demand for Germanium Substrates

Scientists Develop Thin Films of Germanium for Flexible Electronics

Innovative Epitaxy Process to Integrate GeSn MOSPET Devices on Silicon

Germanium Laser - Engineering Challenges

Germanane to Provide Electron Transportation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



