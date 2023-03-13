Germanium Global Market Report 2023: China Continues to Remain a Major Market

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germanium: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Germanium Market to Reach $404 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Germanium estimated at US$267.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$404 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Germanium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
- Chemical and Technical Developments Ltd.
- Indium Corporation
- JSC Germanium
- Novotech Inc.
- Photonic Sense GmbH
- PPM Pure Metals GmbH
- Teck Resources Limited
- Umicore SA
- Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|179
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$255 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$345.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- China Continues to Remain a Major Market
- Glass Fibers with SiGe Core - A Potential Growth Market
- SiGe Technology Supports Growth
- Silicon-Germanium Transistor Achieves Record Speed Levels
- Solar Cells Propel the Demand for Germanium Substrates
- Scientists Develop Thin Films of Germanium for Flexible Electronics
- Innovative Epitaxy Process to Integrate GeSn MOSPET Devices on Silicon
- Germanium Laser - Engineering Challenges
- Germanane to Provide Electron Transportation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
