Lincoln Electric Named by Ethisphere as One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Fifth Time

CLEVELAND, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.



Lincoln Electric has received this distinction five times and is one of nine honorees in the Industrial Manufacturing sector. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

“We are honored to be recognized by Ethisphere for the fifth time for how our organization lives by our values, leads with integrity, and operates to a higher standard to build a better world,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For nearly 130 years, our guiding principle has been the The Golden Rule and it has shaped our business, the trust we have earned from all of our stakeholders and the superior value we generate.”

“Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Lincoln Electric for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community.”



Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of our organizations across industries and around the globe.

