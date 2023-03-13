New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trends and Technologies Poised to Change the Paradigm of Healthcare Delivery and Outcomes" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429037/?utm_source=GNW

The healthcare industry is undergoing a massive transformation, with a high focus on personalization and patient-centric care.



It is embracing digital transformation and becoming more consumer-/patient friendly.



The changing socioeconomic landscape, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the massive COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenge of resource limitations have driven the healthcare industry to develop unique technology innovations to address these issues.Understanding the industry landscape and the emerging technologies and research, The analyst has identified the top 4 emerging trends shaping the future of healthcare.



Envisioning the 2025 scenario, we have identified precision medicine, digital transformation, decentralized healthcare, and preventive healthcare as the most critical healthcare trends of the future.This analysis covers technologies enabling these trends, stakeholders, and impact factors, and includes roadmaps of these emerging trends and technologies.



Industry initiatives, including industry activities, funding, and federal initiatives, are also analyzed.

