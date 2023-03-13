Steel Wire Global Market Report 2023: Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Wire: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Steel Wire Market to Reach $186 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Steel Wire estimated at US$98.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Carbon Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$137.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stainless Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR
The Steel Wire market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|263
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$90.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$146.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy
- Outlook for the Steel Industry
- Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction Industry Dynamics
- Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for Steel Wire
- Oil & Gas Sector - Dynamic as Ever
- Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices
- Steadily Increasing Prices Result in Higher Rig Counts in 2017 & 2018
- Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth in Steel Wire Market
- Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in the Market
- Cost Efficient Manufacturing in Focus
- High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel Wires
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
