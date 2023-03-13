Steel Wire Global Market Report 2023: Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Wire: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Steel Wire Market to Reach $186 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Steel Wire estimated at US$98.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Carbon Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$137.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stainless Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Steel Wire market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 182 Featured) -

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

ArcelorMittal S.A

Bridon International Ltd.

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Davis Wire Corporation

Gerdau S.A.

HBIS Group

Heico Wire Group

Insteel Industries, Inc.

JFE Steel Corporation

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Leggett & Platt Inc.

National Standard

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

NV Bekaert SA

POSCO

Shougang Corporation

Tata Steel Group

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

Tree Island Industries Ltd.

Usha Martin Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $90.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $146.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy

Outlook for the Steel Industry

Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction Industry Dynamics

Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for Steel Wire

Oil & Gas Sector - Dynamic as Ever

Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices

Steadily Increasing Prices Result in Higher Rig Counts in 2017 & 2018

Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth in Steel Wire Market

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in the Market

Cost Efficient Manufacturing in Focus

High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel Wires

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

