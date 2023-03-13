The global cryo-electron microscopy market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cryo-electron Microscopy Market by Product & Service, Technology, Voltage, Application & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428933/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as rising focus on nanotechnology and increasing funding and grants supporting research and development are responsible for the increasing growth of this market.



The instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on product & service, the cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into instruments, software, and services.The instrument segment held the largest market share in 2021.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand of cryo-electron microscopes in pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery.



The cryo-electron tomography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into electron crystallography, single particle analysis, cryo-electron tomography, and other technologies.The cryo-electron tomography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.



Factors such as rising use of cryo-electron tomography for disease diagnosis, cancer research, and toxicology studies, cryo-electron tomography is witnessing higher CAGR during the forecast.



The market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The cryo-electron microscopy market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising use of cryo-electron microscopy for structural analysis different biological macromolecules at nanoscale and rising investments supporting microscopy research.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%



The prominent players in the cryo-electron microscopy market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Charles Liver Laboratories (US), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK).



Research Coverage

This report studies the cryo-electron microscopy market based on product & service, technology, voltage, application, and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cryo-electron microscopy market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cryo-electron microscopy market..

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the cryo-electron microscopy market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

