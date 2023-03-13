Satellite IoT Global Market Report 2023: Rising Proliferation of LEO-Based Services to Connect Remote Regions Drives Growth

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite IoT Market by Service Type (Satellite IoT Backhaul, Direct-to-Satellite), Frequency Band (L-Band, Ku and Ka-Band, S-band), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The satellite IoT market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. The demand for LEO-based services, availability of funding, high-speed broadband, growth of governments in industrialized countries, and demand for low-cost broadband among consumers in less developed countries are driving the market for satellite IoT.

By frequency band, Ku-and Ka-band is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Ku-band frequency operates in a range between 10.7 GHz and 12.75 GHz and the Ka-band frequency operates between 18GHz-40GHz. The Ku-band has short-range and high-resolution imaging capabilities and is mainly used for satellite communications, especially downlink. The Ku-band frequency spectrum for satellite communication is primarily used for maritime VSAT services. This band is a more economical and flexible means for obtaining a high throughput on smaller reflector dishes due to its wider capacity and high availability. Eutelsat Communications Paris launched a satellite-based IoT connectivity service named 'Eutelsat IoT FIRST' operating in Ku-band via Eutelsat's geostationary satellites.

By organization size, large enterprises are to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Large enterprises are the early adopters of satellite IoT solutions and services. The adoption of satellite IoT among large enterprises is expected to increase in the coming years. With advancements in miniaturized technology, these satellites are useful for high precision and complex space missions, such as remote sensing and navigation, maritime and transport management, space and earth observations, disaster management, military intelligence, telecommunication, and other academic purposes. Constant innovation and technological advances in the miniaturization of electronics are expected to significantly boost large enterprises' growth in the proportion of satellite IoT launches.

Europe to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Technological innovations in the satellite IoT ecosystem and their increased deployment are expected to fuel European market growth. The number of space exploration projects in the region is expected to increase over the next five years and is anticipated to trigger the demand for small satellites during the forecast period. The government is putting forth efforts to hasten the adoption of emerging technologies like AI, ML, automation, IoT, mobile and online applications, cloud-based services, and other technologies. The adoption of remote work practices by businesses has led to an increase in the need for cloud-based solutions and IoT devices, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the region's satellite IoT market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Proliferation of LEO-Based Services to Connect Remote Regions

Increasing Development in Satellite Networks

Growing Fleet of Autonomous and Connected Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Hybrid Satellite-Terrestrial Connectivity

Restraints

High Costs Associated with the Development and Maintenance of Satellite Iot

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Rising Technological Advancements

Growing Use of Small Satellites for Various Applications

Challenges

Vulnerability of Satellite IoT Devices to Cybersecurity Attacks

High Capital Requirements

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.9% Regions Covered Global

