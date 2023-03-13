Cell Therapy Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 16.1 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cell Therapy Market was valued at USD 10.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2028. according to a report published by Vantage Market Research. North America currently dominates the market due to the presence of established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as favorable government policies.



Cell Therapy Market Overview

Cell therapy is a type of regenerative medicine that uses living cells to treat or cure diseases. The cell therapy market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, and the growing need for personalized medicine.

The market is segmented based on the type of therapy, cell source, application, end-user, and region. The major types of cell therapy include autologous, allogeneic, and others. Autologous therapy involves using the patient's own cells, while allogeneic therapy uses cells from a donor. Other therapies include mesenchymal stem cell therapy, CAR-T cell therapy, and others.

The major cell sources for cell therapy include bone marrow, adipose tissue, umbilical cord blood, and others. Applications of cell therapy include oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and others. The end-users of cell therapy include hospitals, clinics, and others.

Top Report Findings

Autologous Therapies: Autologous therapies dominated the cell therapy market in 2022, accounting for over 50% of the market share. This is due to the lower risk of adverse events associated with autologous therapies, as well as the fact that they can be customized to an individual's specific genetic makeup.

Oncology Applications: Oncology is the largest application segment of the cell therapy market, accounting for over 50% of the market share in 2022. This is due to the high prevalence of cancer and the growing demand for targeted cancer therapies.

North America Dominates the Market: North America is the largest regional market for cell therapy, accounting for over 40% of the market share in 2020. This is due to the presence of established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as favorable government policies.

Top Players in the Global Cell Therapy Market

Pharmicell Co. Ltd

Corestem Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

Tegoscience

Anterogen Co. Ltd

TiGenix (Takeda Pharmaceuticals)

Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd

Nipro Corporation

Medipost Co. Ltd.



Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The growing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, is a key factor driving the demand for cell therapy. Cell therapy has shown promising results in the treatment of these diseases and has the potential to become a preferred treatment option in the future.

Advances in Stem Cell Research: Advances in stem cell research have led to the development of new cell therapies that have shown remarkable success in clinical trials. The discovery of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) has also opened up new opportunities for the development of personalized cell therapies.

Favorable Government Initiatives: Many governments around the world are providing support for the development of cell therapy through funding and regulatory initiatives. For example, in the US, the 21st Century Cures Act provides funding for the development of regenerative medicine, including cell therapy.

Growing Investments in Research and Development: Several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop new cell therapies. These companies are collaborating with academic institutions and research organizations to advance the development of cell therapy.

However, the cell therapy market also faces several challenges, including:

High Cost of Therapy: The cost of cell therapy is still high, which limits its accessibility to patients. The cost of manufacturing and delivering cell therapies is also high, which poses a challenge for companies operating in the market.

Limited Availability of Raw Materials: The availability of raw materials, such as stem cells, is limited, which can affect the development and commercialization of new cell therapies.

Complex Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory landscape for cell therapy is complex and varies from region to region. Obtaining regulatory approval for new cell therapies can be a time-consuming and expensive process.

Potential Safety Concerns: Cell therapy has the potential to cause adverse events, such as graft-versus-host disease and tumor formation. Ensuring the safety and efficacy of cell therapies is a key challenge for companies operating in the market.

Top Trends in Global Cell Therapy Market

Personalized Medicine: The concept of personalized medicine is gaining traction in the cell therapy market, as it allows for the development of therapies that are tailored to an individual's specific genetic makeup. This approach can improve the efficacy of cell therapies and reduce the risk of adverse events.

Gene Editing and Gene Therapy: The use of gene editing and gene therapy technologies is rapidly advancing in the cell therapy market, allowing for the development of new cell therapies that can target specific genetic mutations and diseases.

Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies: The development of new manufacturing technologies, such as automation and 3D printing, is making it easier and more cost-effective to produce cell therapies at scale. This trend is expected to drive down the cost of cell therapies and increase their availability.

Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaboration and partnerships between academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies are becoming increasingly common in the cell therapy market. These partnerships allow for the sharing of knowledge, resources, and expertise, and can help accelerate the development and commercialization of new cell therapies.

Increased Focus on Rare Diseases: Cell therapies are increasingly being developed to treat rare diseases, which have historically been underserved by the pharmaceutical industry. This trend is driven by advancements in gene editing and gene therapy technologies, which are enabling the development of therapies that target specific genetic mutations and diseases.

Expansion into Emerging Markets: As the cell therapy market continues to grow, companies are increasingly looking to expand into emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. These regions have large populations and growing economies, making them attractive markets for cell therapy companies.

Global Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

By Use-Type

Clinical Use

Research Use

By Type

Autologous Therapies

Allogenic Therapies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size and growth rate of the global cell therapy market? What factors are driving this growth?

What are the key applications of cell therapy, and which application segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period?

What are the different types of cell therapy, and which type is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

What are the key regional markets for cell therapy, and which region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period?

Who are the key players operating in the cell therapy market, and what are their key strategies for growth and market dominance?

What are the major challenges faced by companies operating in the cell therapy market, and how are they addressing these challenges?

What are the regulatory and reimbursement landscape for cell therapy, and how is this expected to evolve in the coming years?

What are the emerging trends in the cell therapy market, and how are they expected to shape the market during the forecast period?

What are the major opportunities for companies operating in the cell therapy market, and how can they capitalize on these opportunities?

What is the competitive landscape of the cell therapy market, and what are the key strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 16.1 Billion CAGR 12.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Pharmicell Co. Ltd, Corestem Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, Tegoscience, Anterogen Co. Ltd, TiGenix (Takeda Pharmaceuticals), Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd, Nipro Corporation, Medipost Co. Ltd. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

North America: The North American market for cell therapy is the largest in the world, driven by the presence of established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and favorable government policies. The US is the largest market in the region, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for cell therapy, with Germany, France, and the UK being the major contributors to the market. The region is driven by the growing demand for personalized medicine and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market for cell therapy is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is driven by the large patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and favorable government initiatives. Japan, China, and South Korea are the major contributors to the market in the region.

Latin America: The Latin American market for cell therapy is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for personalized medicine. Brazil and Mexico are the major contributors to the market in the region.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa market for cell therapy is driven by the growing demand for regenerative medicine and the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. However, the market is relatively small compared to other regions due to the limited availability of healthcare infrastructure and expertise.



