Senior Financial Executive Judy Bjornaas Elected to DLH Board of Directors

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation solutions to federal agencies, today announced that Judith L. Bjornaas was elected to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting held on March 9, 2023. Ms. Bjornaas most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ManTech International Corporation, a provider of mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. federal government agencies.

“I am thrilled to join the DLH Board of Directors,” said Judith Bjornaas. “I am impressed with DLH’s evolution into a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services for our industry, and I look forward to working with DLH leadership and my colleagues on the Board of Directors to ensure the company’s growth trajectory continues.”

Ms. Bjornaas has over thirty years of experience in government and commercial technology business. Her role at ManTech included responsibility for financial reporting, planning and analysis, corporate development, and investor relations. Prior to joining ManTech in 2010, she served as the chief financial officer of NCI, Inc., which was a publicly traded company that provided information technology and professional services and solutions to federal government agencies. She has served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and is a past member of the Association for Corporate Growth and Women in Technology.

“Judy’s leadership experience within some of the government contracting industry’s most esteemed organizations will be invaluable as DLH enters the next stage of its corporate journey,” said Zach Parker, DLH President & CEO. “As we continue to build shareholder value, we are fortunate to have knowledgeable, forward-looking leaders like Judy on our Board of Directors.”

Additional information regarding the results of the annual shareholders' meeting will be available in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on DLH’s investor relations website.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and national security readiness solutions for federal programs through science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 3,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovation to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the measures to reduce its spread, and its impact on the economy and demand for our services, are uncertain, cannot be predicted, and may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties; the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of the GRSi acquisition; (including anticipated future financial operating performance and results); diversion of management’s attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from the acquisition; the inability to retain GRSi employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; the risks and uncertainties associated with client interest in and purchases of new services; compliance with new bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of GRSi and any future acquisitions; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA

Email: dlh.communications@dlhcorp.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com