Remote Brain Health Classes Take Brain Fitness to the Next Level

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, the BrainHQ brain exercise app from Posit Science has been for people who are serious about their brain health, with more than a hundred studies showing efficacy — or, put another way, about a hundred more than anyone else in the field. Now, to celebrate Brain Awareness Week, BrainHQ has taken brain training up a notch by introducing online remote brain fitness classes.



Each class is led by a qualified expert in brain health and brain fitness, and the classes feature lectures, class discussions, videos, and hands-on training on BrainHQ exercises, as well as some homework. The classes are held on Zoom and limited to 50 registered participants per class session. Classes are offered once a week for an hour per session for a 10-week semester. You can register and choose your day of week and time, based on availability of new classes. New semesters begin all the time, as classes fill up.

“We saw a surge in registrations and usage of BrainHQ during the pandemic,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. “So, we started monthly lectures on a variety of popular topics in brain health — such as the brain and sleep, music, diet, or exercise — through our online BrainHQ Academy. We not only had to keep increasing the size of our Zoom license, we learned from participants that they wanted more. Specifically, they wanted classes that would support them in using BrainHQ exercises.”

BrainHQ began working with academics, who already taught such courses at community colleges to thousands of students annually, to create a curriculum to bring semester-long classes and support to people interested in taking action proven to improve their brain health.

BrainHQ has shown benefits in hundreds of studies. Such benefits include significant gains in standard measures of cognition (attention, processing speed, memory, decision making), in standard measures of quality of life (depressive symptoms, confidence and control, safety, health-related quality of life) and in real-world activities (health outcomes, balance, driving, hearing, work).

“My mother is retired and loves taking classes,” Dr. Mahncke reflected. “I wanted to bring her (and others) a class that would make her very knowledgeable about improving and protecting her brain health, while keeping her and others motivated to include brain exercises in their lives.”

BrainHQ is now offered, without charge, by leading national and 5-star Medicare Advantage plans and by leading medical centers, clinics, and communities. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at http://www.brainhq.com. Consumers can also buy monthly or annual subscriptions to BrainHQ, for as little as $8 per month. You can learn more about the 10-week BrainHQ Classes here, for $99 for each 10-week semester of classes. A new semester begins soon.