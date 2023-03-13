Hopebridge Leverages InMoment’s Experience Improvement (XI) Platform to Increase Patient Outcomes and Clinician Satisfaction

Salt Lake City, UT, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge, a leading Autism Therapy Provider in the U.S., chooses InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, to implement a robust clinician and patient caregiver experience improvement and satisfaction program, known as Hopebridge Cares.

Hopebridge Cares leads the autism healthcare field in surfacing and acting on satisfaction insights throughout the entire journey for caregivers of patients enrolled in therapy and the Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA), Behavior Therapists, Speech Therapists, Occupational Therapists, and support administrative staff working with them.

The autism therapy provider’s continual improvement program triggers feedback requests throughout the patient lifecycle to directly understand patient caregiver and clinician satisfaction. By listening and taking action on the insights from the program, Hopebridge has achieved an OSAT score of 90, which exceeds the benchmark for healthcare of 79. The program also includes always-on listening to hear the Voice of the Employee (VoE) to measure employee engagement, retention and to ensure the staff is satisfied no matter where they are in the employee journey.

“Hopebridge is focused on making an impact in the lives of children, families, and communities touched by autism. We are thrilled to partner with them in providing an integrated solution that combines innovative technology and patient and employee experience expertise to further their mission,” said Mehul Nagrani, Managing Director, North America at InMoment. “It's an honor to join them in their effort to deliver best-in-class healthcare services.”

“At Hopebridge, we know that great care comes from a great understanding of our patients and employees’ needs. That starts with active listening. Working with InMoment has given us the opportunity to improve our feedback loops, which in turn allows us to make informed, proactive decisions to consistently improve our patient care, patient outcomes and staff experience,” says Chris Sutton, Chief Marketing Officer at Hopebridge. “Our team is committed to the continual advancement of our science, and ultimately providing quality, compassionate care for children with autism and their families across the country.”

Aiming to deliver the best healthcare in the industry while championing awareness for patients and their families, Hopebridge continues to add sophistication to its customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) strategy using a progressive patient care satisfaction model, post-discharge survey, and employee journey cadence.

