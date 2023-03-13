Bionano Announces Extensive Lineup of Content at American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Meeting Featuring OGM Utility Across a Broad Range of Research Applications

Bionano CEO and president Dr. Erik Holmlin will participate with Dr. Bruce Korf, president of the ACMG Foundation, in the foundation’s educational and clinical laboratory genetics and genomics (LGG) awards ceremony by presenting the fellowship awards sponsored by Bionano

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Meeting 2023 with a broad range of content covering optical genome mapping’s (OGM) utility for research areas including rare genetic disease and constitutional disorders. ACMG’s Annual Meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in clinical genetics research. The ACMG conference will be held March 14-18, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Bionano president and chief executive officer Dr. Erik Holmlin will participate in the conference’s opening plenary and awards ceremony, where the ACMG Foundation’s laboratory genetics and genomics (LGG) awards will be presented with Dr. Bruce Korf, president of the ACMG Foundation. The ceremony begins at 8:00 a.m. mountain time on March 15th, 2023.

As part of a scientific session on innovations in genomics to be held on March 16th, Dr. Ravindra Kolhe from Augusta University will present on OGM’s utility for the detection of structural variants (SVs) in constitutional and somatic disorders as an alternative to traditional cytogenetic methods.

Three leaders in clinical research will participate in a sponsored session highlighting the use of OGM in prenatal and postnatal genetic analysis. Dr. Brynn Levy of Columbia University will present findings from two comprehensive multi-site studies comparing OGM to traditional cytogenetic methods for prenatal and postnatal analysis. Drs. Roger Stevenson and Nikhil Sahajpal from Greenwood Genetic Center will discuss their findings on OGM’s ability to detect pathogenic variants relevant to rare genetic disorders, including fragile X syndrome.

All scientific posters will be presented in Exhibit Hall BCD. Poster presentations and scientific workshop sessions on OGM include:

Poster

Number Title Authors Presented P429 Expanding the Chopra-Amiel-

Gordon Syndrome clinical and

molecular spectrum: Two

novel deletions involving ANKRD17



Baxter A.



(Bionano

Laboratories) March 16, 2023

10:30 AM-12:00 PM

MDT



P513 Bionano VIA software enables

comprehensive analysis and

interpretation of all classes of

genomic variants in rare

disease constitutional testing

application Gallagher M. March 16, 2023

10:30 AM-12:00 PM

MDT



P450 The elephant in the shROOM:

Evidence for SHROOM4 in

neurodevelopmental disease

remains limited and conflicting



Diaz J.



(Bionano

Laboratories) March 17, 2023

10:30 AM- 12:00 PM

MDT



P480 Validation of optical genome

mapping as a laboratory-

developed test

for facioscapulohumeral

muscular dystrophy type 1 Guy S. March 17, 2023

10:30 AM-12:00 PM

MDT



P510 Validation

of NxClinical for parent of

origin detection of de

novo events identified on SNP

microarray in a postnatal

population Martin M.



(Bionano

Laboratories) March 17, 2023

10:30 AM- 12:00 PM

MDT P550 SNP-FASST3, an adaptive

algorithmic approach for

accurate mosaic detection

of CNV and LOH spanning

technologies Dougaparsad S. March 17, 2023

10:30 AM-12:00 PM

MDT



P562 Sequence and copy number

variant detection in autosomal

recessive conditions utilizing

tiered-testing approach Stevens A.



(Bionano

Laboratories) March 17, 2023

10:30 AM-12:00 PM

MDT Session Title Author/Presenter Presented Plenary

Session 2023 ACMG Foundation

Awards and Presidential

Plenary Session- Ok, We’re

All Sequenced. Now What? Holmlin E. March 15, 2023

8:00-10:00 AM MDT

Exhibit Hall A Sponsored

Workshop Optical Genome Mapping: A

New Standard of

Performance in Prenatal and

Postnatal Genetic Analysis Levy B.,

Stevenson R.,

Sahajpal N. March 16, 2023

12:30-1:00 PM MDT

Exhibit Theater 1 Scientific

Workshop Innovations in Genomic

Diagnostics Kolhe R. March 16, 2023

4:15-5:45 PM MDT

Ballroom IGE

Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, added, “Improving the lives of patients and their families who are impacted by genetic disease is at the core of our purpose to elevate the health and wellness of all people. ACMG and its foundation are vehicles through which we believe we can facilitate that transformation. We are delighted to sponsor the ACMG Foundation LGG awards in their educational efforts to support the next generation of leaders in the medical genetics and genomics community. We are proud to see the broad range of posters and presentations on OGM at ACMG this year. Researchers and scientists continue to push forward conducting cutting-edge research in the human genetics space and we are pleased to see them share their findings with the ACMG community.”

More details on the conference can be found here.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, OGM’s utility for genetic disease research in the areas reported in the presentations given and the posters made available at ACMG’s Annual Meeting, and the growth and adoption of OGM. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: global and macroeconomic events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict and related sanctions, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of OGM to prove useful for research in areas including rare genetic diseases, constitutional disorders, prenatal and postnatal genetic analysis; failure of laboratories to adopt OGM; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the ACMG’s Annual Meeting; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the ACMG’s Annual Meeting; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

