ProPhase Labs Announces Data Presentation for its BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test 

Presentation to be given in Collaboration with the Mayo Clinic at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting



Company’s findings to be presented in a headline Poster on March 14th at the premiere global pathology conference.

Garden City, NY, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase”), a growth oriented and diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company, today announced it will be giving a data presentation at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP), which is being held March 11 – 16, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

The senior author of the presentation is Christopher P. Hartley, MD of the Mayo Clinic, a board-certified pathologist, and principal investigator of the Collaborative Research Agreement with the Mayo Clinic to assess the performance of the Company's BE-smart Test that detects and quantifies hallmarks of cancer development in tissue of patients diagnosed with Barrett's esophagus, a precancerous condition with high incidence in the United States. The Director of Norton Thoracic Institute, Dr. Sumeet Mittal, Dr. Catherine Hagen of the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Sheeno Thyparambil of mProbe Inc. and Dr. Joe Abdo, scientific advisor to ProPhase Labs, serve as co-authors of the study. Dr. Andrew Cannon, an anatomic and clinical pathology resident at the Mayo Clinic serves as first author and will be giving the presentation to attendees of USCAP on Tuesday, March 14th.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract #: 1946 Poster Board #: 113

Abstract Title: Targeted Mass Spectrometry of Barrett's Esophagus Reveals High-Fidelity Combinatorial Molecular Correlates Along the Metaplasia-Dysplasia-Adenocarcinoma Spectrum

Presentation Date and Time: March 14, 2023, from 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Presentation Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in Exhibit Hall B

Presenting Author: Andrew Cannon, MD, PhD (Mayo Clinic Pathology)

USCAP is known as the largest gathering of M.D. pathologists in the world, the annual conference attracts more than 4,700 attendees and 136 exhibitors, with 28 percent of its attendees coming from outside of North America, according to conference officials. According to USCAP only a low percentage of submitted papers get accepted for presentation at the conference. USCAP’s leading-edge pathology education is the main attraction of the event and a natural extension of the Academy’s panorama of year-round continuing medical education for its 10,000 pathologist members across the globe.

Ted Karkus, ProPhase Lab’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very excited to be sharing our data at the high impact USCAP annual meeting, which is one of the most prestigious conferences of the year because of the hyper-focus of clinical research in the advancement of molecular pathology. The USCAP annual meeting is a great opportunity to introduce the science behind our early cancer detection assay and observe novel advances that have been made in the global pathology community. We look forward to showcasing the clinical advantages of our diagnostic assay that illuminate the carcinogenic proteomic milieu in precancerous tissues that leads to an increase in cellular proliferation, invasion, migration, metastasis, and cell survival. Presentations at conferences like this contribute to the ultimate goal of receiving CPT codes next year for commercialization and broad adoption of this life saving pre-cancer test.”

Esophageal adenocarcinoma is the fastest rising cancer in the United States, with a 700% increase in incidence over the last four decades (Thuy-Van P. Hang, et al). The majority of these patients are diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Barrett's esophagus before their cancer is detected. Even though Barrett’s patients are screened routinely for disease progression, the detection of cancer is too late. Four out of five esophageal cancer patients still present to their oncologist in the advanced stages when the disease is no longer curable.

About the BE-Smart Test

The BE-Smart Esophageal Pre-Cancer Diagnostic Screening test is aimed at early detection of esophageal cancer. It has already been tested by an independent test lab, mProbe, Inc. on over 200 human samples and has shown an area under curve of greater than 99% in distinguishing highly impactful histologic classifications. [1] ProPhase Labs plans to pursue initial commercialization of the BE-Smart test as an LDT (Laboratory Developed Test) and RUO (Research Use Only). The goal of widespread adoption of the BE-Smart diagnostic test would allow health care providers to initiate potentially lifesaving early treatment processes such as an ablation procedure to remove the precancerous cells and could also significantly reduce unnecessary endoscopies.

