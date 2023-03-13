Latch provides update on SVB accounts and cash position

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) (the “Company”), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, is aware that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”) has been appointed receiver of Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) due to concerns regarding SVB’s liquidity and the closure of SVB by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. As of March 8, 2023, the Company had deposits in various accounts with SVB of approximately $3.1 million (a portion of which the Company believes is insured by the FDIC), which represents less than 2% of the Company’s total cash and cash equivalents and current and non-current available-for-sale securities. The Company is also aware that the FDIC has been appointed receiver of Signature Bank. The Company does not have any deposits with Signature Bank.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the FDIC issued a joint statement on March 12, 2023, announcing that “Secretary [of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen] approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of [SVB] in a manner that fully protects all depositors” and that “[d]epositors will have access to all of their money [held in SVB bank accounts] starting Monday, March 13.” Upon receipt of all or a portion of its deposits held in SVB bank accounts, the Company intends to transfer such deposits to an internationally recognized and reputable money center bank.

The Company’s total cash and cash equivalents and current and non-current available-for-sale securities as of March 8, 2023, was approximately $215.4 million. Of this $215.4 million, approximately $61.4 million is in a custodial account held by U.S. Bank National Association (“U.S. Bank”) and for which SVB Asset Management (a registered investment advisor and non-bank affiliate of SVB) has provided investment management services. The Company has initiated the process to appoint a different third-party advisor to perform such investment management services and, at this time, the Company does not believe it will suffer a material loss in respect of the assets held by U.S. Bank in relation to the foregoing arrangement with SVB Asset Management. Due to the recent developments involving SVB, it is possible the Company could experience delays in the transition of the investment management services performed by SVB Asset Management to a different third-party advisor.

