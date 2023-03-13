Toronto Ultra Wins Call of Duty League Major Championship

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, is proud to announce that its Call of Duty League franchise, Toronto Ultra, won the Major III Championship in Arlington, TX yesterday.



The Toronto Ultra roster was recently refreshed, bringing up rookie Charlie “Hicksy” Hicks from his substitute position to join Jamie “Insight” Craven, Tobias “CleanX” Jønsson and Thomas “Scrap” Ernst. The win solidified Charlie “Hicksy” Hicks as the first player since 2011 to win a championship in their first Local Area Network (LAN) tournament. The roster has come up through OverActive Media’s player development system, all making their professional Call of Duty League debut with Toronto Ultra.

“Winning a major championship is incredibly gratifying. This win is shared by the team and our staff and will be celebrated across OverActive,” said Adam Adamou, Interim CEO and Chief Strategy Officer, OverActive Media. “We decided early on to invest in our teams with a focus on talent development, strong coaching, and holistic performance including physical and mental health. Our success validates our established process and the people we continue to assemble to run it.”

The route to the final saw Toronto Ultra defeat the New York Subliners, Boston Breach, Atlanta FaZe, and OpTic Texas in front of the home crowd. Toronto Ultra took the best-of-season final in a 4-2 win. In addition to the team victory, Thomas “Scrap” Ernst, also in his rookie year, was named the tournament MVP.

According to Esports Charts1, the final match between Toronto Ultra and OpTic Texas broke new ground, securing the highest peak viewership in Call of Duty League history with more than 332,000 tuning in. The tournament win brings USD $200,000 (CAD $274,540) in prize money and 65 championship points, positioning the team well for the next stage of the season. This is the first championship victory for Toronto Ultra in front of a live audience on LAN.

“Additional gratitude is owed to our fans and partners. Thank you for your unwavering support,” added Adamou.

Toronto Ultra is hosting the Call of Duty League Major V Tournament, scheduled for May 25-28, 2023. Follow Toronto Ultra on Twitter and Instagram for venue and ticketing details.

1 Call of Duty League 2023: Stage 3 Major - CoD - Viewership, Overview, Prize Pool | Esports Charts (escharts.com)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) OverActive’s anticipated VALORANT team; and (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and risk factors set out in OverActive’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

