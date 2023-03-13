Israel’s Ministry of Labor Names Pluri as Winner of the 2022 Egalitarian Employment Award for its Commitment to Gender Diversity and Pay Equity

HAIFA, Israel, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri” or the “Company”) (formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.), a leading biotechnology company, announced today that Israel’s Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services has selected Pluri as the winner of the 2022 Egalitarian Employment Award in the Large Company category. Pluri was selected for this highly prestigious honor for the second time in a row in recognition of its achievements in diversity, pay equity, and the promotion of women in its workforce. Pluri’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Yaky Yanay, will accept the award from Nir Barkat, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, at a ceremony today in Jerusalem. The Company will also receive a government grant of 40,000 NIS along with the prize.



Chief Financial Officer Chen Franco-Yehuda and Vice President of Human Resources Efrat Livne-Hadass issued the following letter to employees and stakeholders following the announcement:

“Dear stakeholders,

Israel’s first female Prime Minister, Golda Meir, said, “To be successful, a woman has to be much better at her job than a man.” Sadly, this is still the case in our world today. For far too long, far too few women have occupied senior roles.

The gender gap creates enormous costs. Women’s dreams and professional aspirations have been deferred and denied. Half of the available talent pool has been overlooked by our most dynamic companies, which leads to fewer scientific advancements, less medical breakthroughs, and lower profits. The biotechnology industry, like many others, has not yet done its part to push forward a more equal society.

We are proud that Pluri has been an exception to the rule when it comes to this gender gap. Female employees represent an equal part of our company’s total workforce, including senior management and executive level positions.

Pluri focuses on various aspects of female employment and empowerment; promotion, flexibility, a healthy work-family balance and the encouragement of inclusion and self-appreciation. We also have a robust compensation policy in place to ensure gender pay equity.

In recognition of our work, Israel’s Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services has selected Pluri as the winner of the 2022 Egalitarian Employment Award in the Large Company category.

We are honored and proud to be part of a company and management team where employees are chosen and promoted based on their qualifications, not their gender. As senior executives at Pluri, every day we see the tremendous business benefit of being part of a C-Suite where more than half of our fellow leaders are also women. We hope that Pluri’s example can inspire others to recognize the business and societal benefits to advancing gender equality in their companies – and show women interested in this field that there is a path for them, as shared with the hundreds of high schoolers and students with an interest in biotechnology who come to tour our offices every year.

This month, we celebrate International Women’s Day with the understanding that every day can – and should – be rooted in the values of a more equal workplace. We believe this award will bring hope to future generations all around the world, setting an example for young women and showing them that they have the power to make their dreams come true. All of us – men and women – have a responsibility to ensure that women recognize that the sky is the limit of their potential.

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global wellbeing and sustainability. The Company’s technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of initiatives— from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri’s method is uniquely accurate, scalable, cost-effective, and consistent from batch to batch. Pluri currently operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech and biologics and aims to establish partnerships that leverage the Company’s 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require effective, mass cell production. To learn more, visit us at www.pluri-biotech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

