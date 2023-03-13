Paltalk, Inc. Confirms No Relationship With Silicon Valley Bank

JERICHO, NY, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: PALT), a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, confirmed today, in response to investor inquiries, that it has no banking or other financial relationship with Silicon Valley Bank. Paltalk does not have any assets on deposit with Silicon Valley Bank, nor does the Company maintain any other financial relationship with the bank or its affiliated entities.



ABOUT PALTALK, INC. (Nasdaq: PALT)

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include ManyCam, Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 10 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com .

