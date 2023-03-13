Desktop Virtualization Market is estimated to be US$ 35.2 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Desktop Virtualization Market accounted for US$ 12.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 35.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.4%”

Many benefits offered by desktop virtualization solutions such as centralization of IT functions and increasing the productivity of employees and other is the major factor driving the growth for the target market. Furthermore, the competence to lower difficulty and provide apps to various mobile users is the foremost factor boosting the adoption of desktop virtualization. Moreover, it is fully adjusted with cost reduction. Henceforth, cost-effectiveness is expected to be a key driving factor for the growth of the market. Desktop Virtualization Market accounted for US$ 12.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 35.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.4%.

The report "Global Desktop Virtualization Market By Type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Desktop-as-a-Service, Remote Desktop Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By End-User Verticals (It & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government and others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"

Key Highlights:

On April 29, 2019, Dell Technologies and Microsoft enlarge partnership through VMware. VMware reveals they're working together on digital workspace offerings and future cloud integrations. This VMware will also extend the capabilities of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop leveraging VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

April 30, 2019, Dell Technologies, VMware, and Microsoft announced a hybrid cloud partnership that will permit customers to run VMware’s software stack in Microsoft’s Azure public cloud.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By Type global desktop virtualization market is classified into virtual desktop infrastructure, desktop-as-a-service, and remote desktop services.

By Type global desktop virtualization market is classified into virtual desktop infrastructure, desktop-as-a-service, and remote desktop services.

By Organization size global desktop virtualization market is classified into large enterprises and SMEs.

By End-user global desktop virtualization market is classified into it & telecom, BFSI, education, healthcare, government and others

By Region, North America Expected to dominate the market. Owing to huge IT and telecommunications industry in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the growing number of startups in the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Desktop Virtualization Market By Type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Desktop-as-a-Service, Remote Desktop Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By End-User Verticals (It & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global Desktop Virtualization market includes Citrix Systems Inc., DELL Technologies Inc, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, Red Hat Inc., NComputing Co. Ltd., and Ericom Software Inc. The key players in the market are focusing on product launch with technological advancement.

Scope of the Report:

Global Desktop Virtualization Market, By Type, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Desktop-as-a-Service Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Remote Desktop Services Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Desktop Virtualization Market, By Organisation Size, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Large Enterprises Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

SMEs Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Desktop Virtualization Market, By End-User Verticals, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

IT & Telecom Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

BFSI Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Education Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Government Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Desktop Virtualization Market, By Region, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Organisation Size, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User Verticals, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Organisation Size, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User Verticals, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Organisation Size, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User Verticals, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Organisation Size, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User Verticals, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Organisation Size, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User Verticals, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East



Key Reasons to Purchase Desktop Virtualization Market:

There are several key reasons why businesses and individuals may choose to purchase desktop virtualization:

Cost Savings: Desktop virtualization can help businesses save money on hardware and maintenance costs. Since the virtualized desktop environment is hosted on a remote server, users do not need to purchase expensive desktop hardware. Additionally, because the virtual desktop is managed centrally, IT staff can manage and maintain the environment more efficiently, reducing costs. Scalability: Desktop virtualization allows businesses to easily scale their IT infrastructure to accommodate growing numbers of users. As more users require access to the virtual desktop environment, additional virtual machines can be added to the server infrastructure to accommodate the increased demand. Security: Desktop virtualization can help businesses enhance their security posture by centralizing data and application access. Because all data and applications are stored and accessed from the central server, there is less risk of data breaches or data loss from local devices. Flexibility: Desktop virtualization provides users with greater flexibility and mobility. Users can access their virtual desktop environment from any device with an internet connection, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Improved Performance: Desktop virtualization can improve the performance of applications and data access by centralizing these resources on high-performance server hardware. This can lead to faster application response times and improved user productivity.

