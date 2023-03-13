Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
13 March 2023
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 15 March 2023
Effective from 15 March 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 15 March 2023 to 15 June 2023:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030491162, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 15 March 2023: 4.3370% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment