Middle East Handicraft Market Report 2022-2028: Dubai Expo 2020, Saudi Vision 2030, & Turkey Vision 2023 Having Positive Impacts on the Burgeoning Market

Middle East Handicraft market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2028

Middle East Handicraft market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of government initiatives such as Dubai Expo 2020, Saudi Vision 2030, Turkey Vision 2023.

Moreover, rising e- commerce market across the MENA region, such as Saudi Arabia and UAE accounts for more than 80 per cent of the e-commerce market, while in MENA region the e-commerce market is expected to double in the coming years with a valuation of around $27 billion in 2018 to $49 billion.

The spread of covid-19 in 2020 resulted in sharp decline in import of Handicraft as well as temporary closure of malls and retail stores resulted in decreasing the overall revenues of the Middle East Handicraft market.

However, the demand for Handicraft witnessed an increase owing to government efforts towards promotion of local traditions, art and culture through platforms like Abu Dhabi Register of Artisans, The Abu Dhabi Crafts Platform, National Register of Craftsmen, and Saudi Heritage Commission craftsmanship initiatives. Moreover, government initiatives such as Dubai Expo 2020, Saudi Vision 2030, Turkey Vision 2023 is further expected to boost the market for Handicraft in the country.

Market by Countries

The market in Turkey is acquired the maximum revenue share in Middle East Handicraft market on the back of growing tourism in the country.

Moreover, in the years ahead, the handicraft market in Turkey would acquire the maximum revenue share as the tourism sector is anticipated to rise by 15.5% and would contribute 8.3% to the economy of Turkey in 2022. Additionally, the goal of Turkey's 2023 Vision is to see 70 million tourists and generate $70 billion in revenue, which will enhance demand for the handicraft industry in the years to come.

The handicraft market in Saudi Arabia has progressed at the rapid speed owing to increased government initiatives and training facilities, including the NEOM initiative to help local artisans and help them expand their businesses.

Craftmanship initiative in three different areas to aid in the production of innovative designs for Saudi handicraft items, as well as an investment of $1.5 trillion in the tourism sector over the next ten years.

Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.

Fakih Group of Companies

Minhou Minxing Weaving Co., Ltd.

Atharna

Turquoise Mountain

Human Hands & the Craft

Tribe Dubai

Craft India Overseas

Middle East Handicraft Market Trade Statistics

UAE Handicraft Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

Saudi Arabia Handicraft Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

Turkey Handicraft Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

Qatar Handicraft Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

Kuwait Handicraft Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

Bahrain Handicraft Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

Oman Handicraft Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Product Type

Woodware

Art Metal Ware

Hand printed Textiles and Scarves

Embroidered and Crocheted Goods

Zari and Zari Goods

Imitation Jewellery

Others (Agarbatties & Attars and Miscellaneous Goods)

By Distribution Channel

Mass Retailers

Departmental Stores

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others (Local Vendors and Retail Stores)

By End User

Government

Local

Tourist

