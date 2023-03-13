Intralogistics Market size was valued at USD 47.08 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 145.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2030.

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intralogistics Market by Component, and by End User Industry – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428923/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the demand for intralogistics has increased along with the rising adoption of ASRS systems including Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and shuttle systems among others in manufacturing, For instance, in January 2023, Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider announced the expansion of its product portfolio with three innovative solutions: a new conveyor system, an improved picking solution, and new proprietary warehouse software. This enables the customers to run efficient, scalable, and modular warehouses that flex to fit their needs.



However, high installation costs of intralogistics solutions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of drones in intralogistics to automate a wide variety of tasks, including inventory management, order picking, and delivery. Drones can also increase the flexibility and scalability of intralogistics, allowing companies to swiftly adapt to demand shifts. These factors are expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the intralogistics market during the coming decade.



Segment Overview



The global Intralogistics market is segmented on the basis of component, end user industry, and region.

- By component, the market is divided into hardware, software and services.

- By end user industry, the market is categorized into logistics, food and beverages, retail and e-commerce, automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, airport, and mining.

- Region wise, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis



North America is dominating the major market share in Intralogistics industry

The intralogistics market in North America is driven by growth of e-commerce, early adoption of technology, along with digitalization of the supply chain and mobilization of high technologies such as intralogistics solutions and 5G. Also, several initiatives taken by the governments in North America, further increases the adoption of robotics in the industries for applications such as product handling or sorting, which in turn driving the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2022, the Canadian Government announced an investment of USD 780 million over the next five years to create a funding agency focused on innovation in science and technology, to offer strong programs in robotics and related field.



Moreover, the United States is a major producer of intralogistics solutions, with many domestic manufacturers producing a range of equipment and software solutions. The key players in this region include Honeywell international Inc, MHS global, among others. For instance, in March 2022, Material Handling System Global (MHS global) collaborated with Hai Robotics and Mujin to launch fully automated order fulfilment solution. The collaboration was aimed at developing warehouse execution system (WES) that integrates the various automated components and robotics technology together to work as a smart, efficient system.



Key Market Players



Emerging and efficient key players in the intralogistics industry research include companies such as:

• Daifuku Co. Ltd.

• Jungheinrich AG

• Kion Group Ag

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Midea Group

• Vanderlande

• SSI Schaefer Ag

• MHS Global

• KNAPP Group

• Beumer Group Gmbh & Co. Kg

• Kardex Group

• Muratec Murata Machinery Ltd.

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Omron Corporation



Recent Developments



February 2023

SSI Schaefer Group signed an agreement, under which the company will acquire the remaining shares of DS Automation, a provider of AGVs and AMRs. The acquisition of the remaining shares will take effect on March 2023. This development represents an important milestone in strengthening the company’s competitiveness and innovation power in robotics and automation, that are pioneering for intralogistics.

December 2022

OMRON announced opening of 1st Automation Center exclusively catering the Logistics Industry in Singapore, South-East Asia and Oceania. It is one of the first solution development centers to support the adoption of Robotics Middleware Framework (RMF) in the logistics sector.

November 2022

Rockwell Automation partnered with Comau to showcase robot control solutions and its benefits of the full integration of Comau’s articulated robots with the unified robot control platform by Rockwell Automation



June 2022

Daifuku Co., Ltd. announced the reopening of Hini Arata Kan, one of the world’s largest full-scale material handling and logistics demo centers, located within Daifuku’s manufacturing plant Shiga Works, Japan. The renewal has added 54 of Daifuku’s latest material handling systems and equipment to the center, as well as adding large displays for visitors to watch case studies and other videos of the systems in action on-site.

March 2022

Muratec and Cimcorp, both part of the Murata Machinery showcased their range of automation technologies at the MODEX 2022 supply chain trade show. the featured technologies include robotic order-picking systems, as well as automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). The companies showcased end-to-end automation solutions that solve top warehousing and distribution challenges.



KEY BENEFITS



• The intralogistics market report provides quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2023 to 2030, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the intralogistics market trends including current and future trends for depicting prevalent investment pockets in the market.

• Information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the intralogistics market is provided in the report.

• The competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the intralogistics market is provided in the report.

• SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces model is elaborated in the study.

• Value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of role of stakeholders.

