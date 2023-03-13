Hospital Logistics Robots Market size was valued at USD 971.25 million in 2021, and is predicted to reach USD 5637.85 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2030.

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Logistics Robots Market by Type and Application – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428922/?utm_source=GNW

This can help minimize human-to-human contact and keep hospital staff and patients safe.

However, high costs associated with the integration of logistics robots hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as these technologies can be used to improve capabilities and performance of these robots is expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the hospital logistics market in the coming decade.

AI and ML are used in hospital logistics robots for route optimization, predictive maintenance, task prioritization, machine vision & object detection, natural language processing (NLP), and reinforcement learning.



Segment Overview



The global hospital logistics robots market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

- By type, the market is divided into automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and mobile robots.

- By application, the market is segmented into pharmacy, laboratory, sterile goods/surgical supplies delivery, food delivery, laundry delivery, waste transportation, and others

- Region wise, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis



North America market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030.

The region dominates the hospital logistics robots market and is potently expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT and cloud-based systems that enable real-time tracking, monitoring, and control of hospital logistics robots. This improves collaboration and communication between different systems and devices, which is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Furthermore, various prominent players including ABB Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Aethon are adopting various market strategies such as expansions and product launches to expand their market presence across the region.



Key Market Players



Emerging and efficient key players in the hospital logistics robots industry research include companies such as:

• ABB Ltd

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Teradyne, Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Midea Group

• Rambøll Danmark A/S

• Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Kollmorgen)

• PAL Robotics SL

• AETHON

• Locus Robotics



Recent Developments



December 2022

ABB expanded its operation in Shanghai, China by opening a new 67,000-square-meter robotics factory to maximize productivity. These production cells are digitally connected and networked. Robotic systems perform tasks include screwdriving, assembling, and material handling. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) zip around the facility ensuring all of the production cells are kept up to date.

May 2022

Locus Robotics expanded and introduced new AMRs to its intelligent warehouse execution platform for end-to-end optimization. These AMRs meet a broad range of warehouse use cases from e-commerce, case-picking, and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads to support the full range of product movement in distribution warehouses.

May 2022

A new robotic software, RoMi-H was introduced by CGH’s Centre for Healthcare Assistive and Robotics Technologies, the Integrated Health Information Systems, and engineering firms Hope Technik and Open Source Robotics. It aims to provide a common "language" for robots to interact with hospital building infrastructure including lifts.

April 2022

DF Automation & Robotics successfully secured Business Growth Fund (BGF) from Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) to accumulate up to USD 2.36 million. Through this investment, the company is planning for its global expansion, primarily the setting up of a branch in India as well as increasing inventory to speed up the sales cycle of its AMRs.

August 2021

Teradyne’s MiR launched its most powerful robots for transporting pallets and other heavy items. The MiR600 and MiR1350 robots, which have a lifting capacity of up to 600 kg (1322 pounds) and 1350 kg (2976 pounds), respectively, are made to handle materials in challenging industrial settings safely and effectively.



