REPEAT: Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

English French

MONTREAL, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL: OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time CALL: 1-888-396-8049

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MARCH 13) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-877-674-7070 and entering the passcode 738710 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday March 14, 2023 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS : Please contact Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/pages/shareholder-information

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232.