QlikWorld 2023 Gathers Qlik Customers, Partners and Industry Leaders to Drive Certainty Through Data

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® has announced its agenda for QlikWorld 2023, its customer, partner and prospect event being held April 17-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This worldwide conference will feature Emmy Award Winner Katie Linendoll as event MC and include multiple vision keynotes and a feature keynote from John Volanthen, world record holding cave rescue diver and member of the Thailand Cave Rescue team. QlikWorld 2023 will also feature a number of product demonstrations and roadmap discussions, the Global Customer Transformation awards, and over 100 breakout sessions. The event brings together Qlik customers, partners, influencers and data enthusiasts to share in how data can create certainty in decision-making and transform their organizations.



What:

QlikWorld 2023 will provide customers and partners with the knowledge and best practices to lead with the industry’s only end-to-end multi-cloud data integration and analytics platform. Qlik’s platform uniquely manages all stages of the data lifecycle to move, transform and analyze data for actionable insights through analytics data pipelines, modern cloud analytics and intelligent automation. CEO Mike Capone will kick off the event, sharing Qlik’s strategic vision for the data and analytics market, while demonstrating how Qlik is helping customers access and activate the right data at the right time to make better decisions with certainty in an ever-changing world.

The event will also feature an additional product keynote presentation from Chief Product Officer James Fisher and Qlik’s Global Product Team, showcasing how Qlik’s unique innovations in areas such as delivery of real-time data, workflow and automation, and hybrid cloud are helping customers realize the full potential of their data with Qlik Cloud®.

This year’s event will also feature Qlik’s Global Transformation Award winners – customers recognized for their pioneering work using Qlik solutions. Qlik’s Chief Transformation Officer Poornima Ramaswamy will host a session with the winners to share how they are accelerating business value with Qlik at the heart of their data-driven transformations, highlighting Qlik’s data integration, cloud analytics and augmented analytics capabilities. Qlik product trainings will be available during the event, and Qlik certification exams are being offered to attendees at a discounted rate.

Customer and partner presenters from companies like Discover Financial, J.B. Hunt, Lenovo, State Farm and Siemens will participate in more than 100 breakout sessions. The complete list of sessions can be viewed here.

When:

April 17-20, 2023, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where:

To view the current QlikWorld 2023 agenda and register, visit here. Follow https://www.qlik.com/qlikworld as it unfolds on social media via @Qlik and #QlikWorld.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

© 2023 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.